Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday November 7, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Ursula Doran O'Reilly (née Nathan) Glennan Beg, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Co Dublin

Peacefully at her home. Deeply regretted by her husband Declan, children Ciarán and Shónagh, grandchildren Síog, Nathan and Déaglán, brother, sisters, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Aughawillan on Wednesday, 7 November, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

Thomas Gilmartin, Druminafinnila, Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred suddenly of Thomas Gilmartin, No. 12 Druminafinnila, Ballinaglera, and formerly of Sranagarvana, Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass at St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge at 12 noon on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in Fahy Cemetery, Ballinaglera.

Charlie McCartin, Keelrin, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Marian; sadly missed by his wife, sons Karl & Dermot, daughter Majella, daughter-in-law Lisa, brother Tommy, sister Bridget, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his residence today, Tuesday, from 12 noon until 3pm. House private at all other times please. Funeral Mass St. Mary's Church, Drumreilly on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please note one way system in operation fallow signs from Newtowngore Village.

Robert Thomson, Corglancy, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Died at North West Hospice, Sligo on Friday, November 2nd 2018. Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo. Committal at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Friday November 16 at 2pm.

John Maguire, Monragh Lower, Blacklion, Co Cavan

The death has occurred peacefully of John Maguire, Monragh Lower, Blacklion, Co. Cavan at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Remains reposing at Lakeland Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Wednesday at 11.30am, followed by service and cremation at 12 noon.

May they all Rest In Peace.