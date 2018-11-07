Leitrim deaths - November 7, 2018 - Evening Update

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Kathleen Keegan (née Brady), Brucehall, Gurteen, Arva, Co Cavan



Keegan (nee Brady), Brucehall, Gurteen, Arva, Co. Cavan, Monday, November 5th, suddenly at her residence. Kathleen, beloved wife of Brian. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Brian, son Garry and his partner Dominica, daughter Amy and her partner Kevin, mother Elizabeth Brady, mother-in-law Mona, brother Paddy, sisters Helen, Bernie and Pauline, adored grandchildren Penelope and Charlotte, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home tomorrow, Wednesday, from 2pm until 5pm. Removal on Wednesday evening arriving at the Church of The Sacred Heart, Arva, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Coronea Cemetery.

Robert Thomson, Corglancy, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Died at North West Hospice, Sligo on Friday, November 2nd 2018. Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo. Committal at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Friday November 16 at 2pm.

Pat (Packie) Dolan, Aghabane, Killeshandra, Co Cavan



Dolan, Aghabane, Killeshandra, County Cavan and formerly of The Old Rectory, Killeshandra, 6th November 2018, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff of St. Vincent’s Ward, Mater Hospital, Dublin, Pat (Packie), dearly beloved husband of Ann and devoted father of Ann Marie (Devine), Killeshandra; Elaine (Carter), Ballyconnell; Fiona (Bevis) Killeshandra; Lisa, Dublin; and Patricia (Chambers), Kilnaleck. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers and sisters, his adored grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at McMahons Funeral Home, Cavan today, Wednesday 7th November from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Thursday at 10.30am to St. Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private please. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Mater Hospital Foundation.

May they all Rest In Peace.