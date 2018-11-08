Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, November 8, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Robert Thomson, Corglancy, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Died at North West Hospice, Sligo on Friday, November 2nd 2018. Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo. Committal at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Friday November 16 at 2pm.

Pat (Packie) Dolan, Aghabane, Killeshandra, Cavan



Dolan, Aghabane, Killeshandra, County Cavan and formerly of The Old Rectory, Killeshandra, 6th November 2018, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff of St. Vincent’s Ward, Mater Hospital, Dublin, Pat (Packie), dearly beloved husband of Ann and devoted father of Ann Marie (Devine), Killeshandra; Elaine (Carter), Ballyconnell; Fiona (Bevis) Killeshandra; Lisa, Dublin; and Patricia (Chambers), Kilnaleck. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers and sisters, his adored grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from his residence today Thursday at 10.30am to St. Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private please. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Mater Hospital Foundation.

Bernadette McCann (née Parkes), Park Road, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occured of Bernadette McCann (nee Parkes) Park Road, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at her residence. Reposing at her residence at Park Road on Friday 9th from 2- 6pm & 7- 10pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery, Glencar. House private at all other times. Predeceased by her husband Patsy and son Seamus McCann. Bernadette will be sadly missed by her daughters Anne Glancy, Bernie Fox, Mary Geoghegan, Una McCrae, Caroline & Geraldine Cullen, her sons Padraig, Hugh & Kevin, sisters Annie Byrne, Bridie Rooney and Agnes Boylan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Pat Dolan, Amorset, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Rossinver, Leitrim



Pat Dolan, Glenwood, Amorset, Manorhamilton and formerly Lisross, Rossinver, Co Leitrim, peacefully at North West Hospice Sligo. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Evelyn, sons Dennis (Rossinver), Patrick (Exeter, UK), daughters Louise (Exeter, UK) & Justine (Swansea).

Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, on Friday evening 4.15pm to 6.15pm with removal to St Aidan's Church, Ballaghameehan, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday 9th at 12 noon, with burial afterward in St Clare's Cemetery, Manorhamilton. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice, Sligo. House private please.

Grzegorz (Gregor) Zelias, Lake View, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

6th November 2018 at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Adriana and children Sonia, Marcel and Jodi, mother Stanislawa, father Stanislaw, brothers Robert, Maciej, Marek and Pawel, extended family and friends.

Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Drumcong, on Friday morning 9th November for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

May they all Rest In Peace.