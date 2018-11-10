Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday, November 10, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

John Keaney, Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



John Keaney, Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. November 9th 2018 (suddenly) at home. Pre-deceased by his son Mark. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Bernadette (nee Mulvey), sons Karl (Claremorris) and Ivan (Carrick-on-Shannon), daughters Ruth and Rachael, daughters-in-law Shelia and Orla, son-in-law Graig, grandchildren Paul, Thomas, Katie,Conor, Niall, Ellen, Sean and Brian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, work colleagues, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 3 -5pm on Sunday evening with removal to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St.Mary's Cemetery. House private from 5pm on Sunday evening please.

Bernadette McCann (née Parkes), Park Road, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occured of Bernadette McCann (nee Parkes) Park Road, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at her residence. Removal on Saturday to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery, Glencar. House private at all other times. Predeceased by her husband Patsy and son Seamus McCann. Bernadette will be sadly missed by her daughters Anne Glancy, Bernie Fox, Mary Geoghegan, Una McCrae, Caroline & Geraldine Cullen, her sons Padraig, Hugh & Kevin, sisters Annie Byrne, Bridie Rooney and Agnes Boylan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Pat Dolan, Amorset, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Rossinver, Leitrim

Pat Dolan, Glenwood, Amorset, Manorhamilton and formerly Lisross, Rossinver, Co Leitrim, peacefully at North West Hospice Sligo. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Evelyn, sons Dennis (Rossinver), Patrick (Exeter, UK), daughters Louise (Exeter, UK) & Justine (Swansea).

Funeral Mass on Saturday 9th at 12 noon in St Aidan's Church, Ballaghameehan with burial afterward in St Clare's Cemetery, Manorhamilton. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to North West Hospice, Sligo. House private please.

May they all Rest In Peace.