Deaths in Leitrim, Sunday, November 11, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

John Keaney, Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

John Keaney, Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. November 9th 2018 (suddenly) at home. Pre-deceased by his son Mark. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Bernadette (nee Mulvey), sons Karl (Claremorris) and Ivan (Carrick-on-Shannon), daughters Ruth and Rachael, daughters-in-law Shelia and Orla, son-in-law Graig, grandchildren Paul, Thomas, Katie,Conor, Niall, Ellen, Sean and Brian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, work colleagues, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 3 -5pm this Sunday evening with removal to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St.Mary's Cemetery. House private from 5pm on Sunday evening please.

Hugh Francis McHugh, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Roscommon / Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The peaceful death has occurred of Hugh Francis McHugh, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Moneenatieve, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Ex Garda. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, son Hugh, daughters Sandra and Ann Marie, daughter in law Louise, brothers Peter, Leo and Thomas, sisters Pauline and Carmel, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The Abbey Haven Care Centre and Nursing Home, Boyle on Sunday from 5-7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle at 12 noon with burial to follow in Drumkeerin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Abbey Haven Patients' Comfort Fund, c/o funeral undertaker. House private, please.

May they all Rest In Peace.