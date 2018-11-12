Deaths in Leitrim, Monday, November 12, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

John Keaney, Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

John Keaney, Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. November 9th 2018 (suddenly) at home. Pre-deceased by his son Mark. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Bernadette (nee Mulvey), sons Karl (Claremorris) and Ivan (Carrick-on-Shannon), daughters Ruth and Rachael, daughters-in-law Shelia and Orla, son-in-law Graig, grandchildren Paul, Thomas, Katie,Conor, Niall, Ellen, Sean and Brian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, work colleagues, neighbours and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12 noon in St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon with funeral afterwards to St.Mary's Cemetery. House private from 5pm on Sunday evening please.



Hugh Francis McHugh, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Roscommon / Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The peaceful death has occurred of Hugh Francis McHugh, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Moneenatieve, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Ex Garda. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, son Hugh, daughters Sandra and Ann Marie, daughter in law Louise, brothers Peter, Leo and Thomas, sisters Pauline and Carmel, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle at 12 noon with burial to follow in Drumkeerin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Abbey Haven Patients' Comfort Fund, c/o funeral undertaker. House private, please.

Patrick Mullen, Cornabanny, Cloonfad, Roscommon



Patrick Mullen, Nanuet, New York & formerly of Cornabanny, Cloonfad, Co Roscommon died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his loving wife Mary, brother Tony, sister's Josephine, Mary & Kathleen. Predeceased by his sisters Teresa & Sally & his brother Tom. Funeral arrangements as follows, reposing in Michael J Higgins Funeral Home, New City, New York, on Monday, November 12th, from 2 -4pm and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday morning November 13th at 10am at St. Anthony's Shrine Church Nanuet, New York.

May they all Rest In Peace.