Leitrim deaths - Monday, November 12, 2018 - evening update

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Valmor Tidbury, Lough Rynn Drive ,Tawnaghmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim



Recently pre-deceased by his loving wife Bridget (Bridie). Valmor will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughters Fiona, Loretta and Carmen, sons Conrad, Brendan and Nigel, sons-in-law Eamon and Declan, daughter-in-law Tracey, grandchildren Edward Jnr., Carmen, Ethan, Courtney, Brooke, Rhys, Konrad and Amy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Resting at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Tuesday, November 13, from 6pm until 7.30pm. A celebration of Valmor’s life will take place on Wednesday also in the Funeral Home at 11.30am, followed by interment in Mohill Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Sligo Hospice c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Robert (Sonny) Jones, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford



The Death has occurred of Robert (Sonny) Jones, (Livestock Haulier), Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, Monday 12th of November, 2018 in his 96th year, peacefully at the residence of his son; David surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Service Arrangements Later.

Patrick Mullen, Cornabanny, Cloonfad, Roscommon and New York

Patrick Mullen, Nanuet, New York & formerly of Cornabanny, Cloonfad, Co Roscommon died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his loving wife Mary, brother Tony, sister's Josephine, Mary & Kathleen. Predeceased by his sisters Teresa & Sally & his brother Tom. Funeral arrangements as follows, reposing in Michael J Higgins Funeral Home, New City, New York, on Monday, November 12th, from 2 -4pm and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday morning November 13th at 10am at St. Anthony's Shrine Church Nanuet, New York.

May they all Rest In Peace.