Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, November 13, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Luke Kelleher, Drumbinish, Aughavas, Co Leitrim



At Sligo General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his brother Mel, sisters Maryjo Prunty (Kilcock) & Susan Reilly (Arva), sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Anthony, nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephew, relatives and friends. Reposing in Connell's Funeral Chapel, Battery Road, Longford, today, Tuesday, November 13th from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal to St Stephen's Church, Rossan, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Aughavas Cemetery. Please note extra parking is available at Connell's Funeral Chapel in Connolly Barracks car park.

Fr. Eamonn McMahon, Dromahair, Co Leitrim



Fr. Eamonn Mc Mahon C.S.Sp "Craven Lodge", Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and Sáo Paulo, Brazil, October 5th 2018 in Brazil. Predeceased by his mother Mary Ann, father Edward, sisters, Sr. Teresa, Angela and Gabrielle, brother Sean. Sadly missed by his brothers Liam, Bernie, Peter and Noel, sisters Margaret (Herriott, Nenagh), Camilla (Barrett, Seattle) and Marie Celine (Bradshaw, Seattle) relatives and many friends. Memorial Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Church Dromahair on Saturday 17th November at 12 noon.

Helen O'Rourke (née Carroll), Carrickport, Drumcong, Co Leitrim



Pre-deceased by her husband Sean. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Carmel & Helena, her beloved grandson Sean and her newborn grandson Corey, her brother Tom Pat, her sisters Mary (Prior) & Patricia (Maloney), her sister-in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Full funeral arrangements later.

Valmor Tidbury, Lough Rynn Drive ,Tawnaghmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Recently pre-deceased by his loving wife Bridget (Bridie). Valmor will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughters Fiona, Loretta and Carmen, sons Conrad, Brendan and Nigel, sons-in-law Eamon and Declan, daughter-in-law Tracey, grandchildren Edward Jnr., Carmen, Ethan, Courtney, Brooke, Rhys, Konrad and Amy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Resting at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford today, Tuesday, November 13, from 6pm until 7.30pm. A celebration of Valmor’s life will take place on Wednesday also in the Funeral Home at 11.30am, followed by interment in Mohill Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Sligo Hospice c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Robert (Sonny) Jones, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford

The Death has occurred of Robert (Sonny) Jones, (Livestock Haulier), Cloonagher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, Monday 12th of November, 2018 in his 96th year, peacefully at the residence of his son; David surrounded by his loving family. Reposing at the residence of his son David at Cloonagher, Bornacoola today, Tuesday, 13th of November, 2018 from 2pm with remains to arrive at St. Paul's Church of Ireland Newtownforbes, Co. Longford on Wednesday, 14th of November, 2018 for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards to the adjoining churchyard.

May they all Rest In Peace.