Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday November 15, 2018 (UPDATED)

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Sister Pius - O'Halloran Ballyshannon and Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

Sister Pius - O'Halloran, Late of St. Anne's Convent of Mercy,College Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at St. Catherine's Convent of Mercy, Ballyshannon. Reposing at St. Catherine's Convent of Mercy Oratory on Friday from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday from the Convent at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Bernard (Barney) McGowan, Kilmacomb, Dunmore East, Waterford / Kinlough, Leitrim

Formerly of Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Beloved husband of the late Mary and much loved father of Sean, Brian and Gerard. Sadly missed by his family, sister Eileen, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal from University Hospital Waterford on Friday at 6pm to Holy Cross Church, Killea. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

Pat O’Beirne, Whiterock, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his brother Charlie and sister Nellie (McGowan). Deeply regretted by his sister May (Cosgrove), brother Willie, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, Drumlea on Thursday at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rutledge Healy, Killianiker, Rooskey, Co. Leitrim

Healy, Rutledge, (Killianiker, Rooskey, Co. Leitrim) - Nov 12th 2018 peacefully in his 89th year. Predeceased by his son Gerard. Sadly missed by his loving wife May, family Fr. Tom (Edgeworthstown), Paul (Roscommon), Noel (Stewarts Hospital), Liam (Dublin), Audrey (Longford), Mark (Rooskey), daughters-in-law Fiona and Jane, Audrey’s Fiancé Denis, grandchildren Emma, Alannah, Ciara, Matthew, Billy, Cian and Jack, brother Joe, sisters Rose and Geri, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday, November 15, from 2 pm until 6 pm. House private outside of reposing times please. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday, November 16, in St. Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim. Burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Celsus McGovern, Clover Hill, Conoboro Road, Rathdowney, Co. Laois and formerly Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

McGovern, Clover Hill, Conoboro Road, Rathdowney, Co. Laois and formerly Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. November 12th 2018, peacefully in the presence of his family and in the tender care of his friends at The Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe. Celsus in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Pauline (nèe Quigley). Treasured father to Declan, Danny, Celsus, Loughlin and Alicia. Loving brother of Seddie (Ballinamore) and Mary Collins (Ballinteer), father-in-law to Angela, Imelda, Ann and Joe, cherished grandad to Jack, Aoife, Siùn, Sophie, Harry, Charlie and Freddie, sadly mourned by his sisters-in-law Mary O' Callaghan and Josie McGovern, nieces, nephews, our great neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney. House private on Thursday morning.

Patrick (Pat) McSharry, Carrickeeney, Glencar, Co Leitrim

Patrick (Pat) McSharry, Carrickeeney, Glencar, Co Leitrim, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Arus Breffni Nursing Unit, Manorhamilton. Predeceased by his parents John Joe and Kate, his sister Peggy and brothers Michael and James. Will be sadly missed by his sisters Mai, Bridget (twin), Thrish and Kathleen, his sister-in-law Carmel, brother-in-law Tommy, nephews, nieces, relatives and all his friends in Arus Breffni.

Reposing at Arus Breffni on Thursday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm removal to St Osnat's Church, Glencar, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to Arus Breffni Patients Comfort Fund.

Fr. Eamonn Mc Mahon C.S.Sp

Fr. Eamonn Mc Mahon C.S.Sp "Craven Lodge", Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and Sáo Paulo, Brazil, October 5th 2018 in Brazil. Predeceased by his mother Mary Ann, father Edward, sisters, Sr. Teresa, Angela and Gabrielle, brother Sean. Sadly missed by his brothers Liam, Bernie, Peter and Noel, sisters Margaret (Herriott, Nenagh), Camilla (Barrett, Seattle) and Marie Celine (Bradshaw, Seattle) relatives and many friends. Memorial Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Church Dromahair on Saturday 17th November at 12 noon.

Helen O'Rourke (née Carroll), Carrickport, Drumcong, Co Leitrim

Pre-deceased by her husband Sean. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Carmel & Helena, her beloved grandson Sean and her newborn grandson Corey, her brother Tom Pat, her sisters Mary (Prior) & Patricia (Maloney), her sister-in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Full funeral arrangements later.

Pauline Kilkenny (nee Brennan) Cornacully, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Rock View House, Drumrooske, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh

Pauline Kilkenny (nee Brennan) Cornacully, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Rock View House, Drumrooske, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, unexpectedly. Remains will be reposing in due course at her parent’s home, Drumrooske, Kinawley. In the meantime house strictly private, please, until funeral arrangements are finalized. Further details from Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing parents Vincent and Catherine, and sisters Martina, Geraldine and Nuala.

May they all Rest In Peace.