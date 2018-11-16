Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, November 16, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Rutledge Healy, Killianiker, Rooskey, Co. Leitrim

Healy, Rutledge, (Killianiker, Rooskey, Co. Leitrim) - Nov 12th 2018 peacefully in his 89th year. Predeceased by his son Gerard. Sadly missed by his loving wife May, family Fr. Tom (Edgeworthstown), Paul (Roscommon), Noel (Stewarts Hospital), Liam (Dublin), Audrey (Longford), Mark (Rooskey), daughters-in-law Fiona and Jane, Audrey’s Fiancé Denis, grandchildren Emma, Alannah, Ciara, Matthew, Billy, Cian and Jack, brother Joe, sisters Rose and Geri, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at 12noon on Friday, Nov. 16, in St. Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim. Burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) McSharry, Carrickeeney, Glencar, Co Leitrim

Patrick (Pat) McSharry, Carrickeeney, Glencar, Co Leitrim, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Arus Breffni Nursing Unit, Manorhamilton. Predeceased by his parents John Joe and Kate, his sister Peggy and brothers Michael and James. Will be sadly missed by his sisters Mai, Bridget (twin), Thrish and Kathleen, his sister-in-law Carmel, brother-in-law Tommy, nephews, nieces, relatives and all his friends in Arus Breffni. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to Arus Breffni Patients Comfort Fund.

Fr. Eamonn Mc Mahon C.S.Sp

Fr. Eamonn Mc Mahon C.S.Sp "Craven Lodge", Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and Sáo Paulo, Brazil, October 5th 2018 in Brazil. Predeceased by his mother Mary Ann, father Edward, sisters, Sr. Teresa, Angela and Gabrielle, brother Sean. Sadly missed by his brothers Liam, Bernie, Peter and Noel, sisters Margaret (Herriott, Nenagh), Camilla (Barrett, Seattle) and Marie Celine (Bradshaw, Seattle) relatives and many friends. Memorial Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated in St. Patrick's Church Dromahair on Saturday 17th November at 12 noon.

Helen O'Rourke (née Carroll), Carrickport, Drumcong, Co Leitrim

Pre-deceased by her husband Sean. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Carmel & Helena, her beloved grandson Sean and her newborn grandson Corey, her brother Tom Pat, her sisters Mary (Prior) & Patricia (Maloney), her sister-in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Full funeral arrangements later.

Helen Maguire, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Helen Maguire, late of East Port, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon. Reposing at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary on Friday from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, for 7pm, to repose overnight. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Joseph’s Church,The Rock, on Saturday at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Shiel Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member.

Pauline Kilkenny (née Brennan), Cornacully, Belcoo, Fermanagh



Pauline Kilkenny (nee Brennan) Cornacully, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Rock View House, Drumrooske, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, unexpectedly. Remains will be reposing in due course at her parent’s home, Drumrooske, Kinawley. In the meantime house strictly private, please, until funeral arrangements are finalized.

Further details from Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing parents Vincent and Catherine, and sisters Martina, Geraldine and Nuala. Funeral Arrangements Later

Bernard (Barney) McGowan, Kilmacomb, Dunmore East, Waterford / Kinlough, Leitrim

Beloved husband of the late Mary and much loved father of Sean, Brian and Gerard. Sadly missed by his family, sister Eileen, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Removal from University Hospital Waterford on Friday at 6pm to Holy Cross Church, Killea. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

Joe O'Reilly, Bawn, Killeshandra, Cavan



Joe O'Reilly, Bawn, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, 15th November 2018, suddenly at home. House and funeral private please.

Sister Pius O'Halloran, Ballyshannon, Donegal / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



Sister Pius - O'Halloran, Late of St. Anne's Convent of Mercy,College Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim peacefully at St. Catherine's Convent of Mercy, Ballyshannon. Reposing at St. Cathrine's Convent of Mercy Oratory on Friday from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday from the Convent at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Ressurection at 1pm with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.