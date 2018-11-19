Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, November 19, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Helen O'Rourke, Drumcong, Co. Leitrim

Helen O'Rourke (née Carroll), Carrickport, Drumcong, Co. Leitrim, formerly of Drumkeen, Aughnsheelin, Co. Leitrim on Monday, 12th November, 2018. Pre-deceased by her husband Sean and her brothers Charles and Joseph. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Carmel (and her husband Alan Clarke) and Helena (and her partner Johnny Murphy), her beloved grandson Sean and her newborn grandson Corey, her brother Tom Pat (Drumcong), her sisters Mary Prior (Ballinamore) and Patricia Maloney (Leixlip), her sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass today Monday at 11am (in Drumcong) followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Aughnasheelin. House private at all times please.

Mary Gill (née Canning) Ardrums, Summerhill, Meath / Mohill, Leitrim



Peacefully at Maynooth Community Care Unit in her 91st year. Mary, predeacesed by her husband Paddy, daughter-in-law Trish and grandson Micháel. Deeply regretted by her loving family Padraic, Ger, Marie & Edel, sister Bernadette, brother Gerry, sister-in-law Marie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family & friends. Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday morning in the Church of the Assumption, Coole, Summerhill, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only , please. Donations, if desired, to Meath Homecare Team.

May they rest in peace.