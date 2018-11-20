Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, November 20, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Thomas (Tommy) Keaney - Corravan, Blacklion, Cavan



Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen his sons Micheal and Paul, daughter Sarita, daughters-in-law Diane and Patricia, son-in-law Sean, grandchildren Fionnula & Tiarnan, Conor & Rian, Aoife & Medb, his brothers, sisters, uncle & aunts and all extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home today Tuesday, from 11am until 4pm. Removal on Tuesday evening to arrive at St. Patricks Church, Killinagh, Blacklion at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Killinagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo.

Mary Dolan (née Mc Manus) Corryard Wood, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Arigna, Roscommon / Maynooth, Kildare



Mary Dolan née Mc Manus, Corryard Wood, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, formerly Maynooth, Co. Kildare and Arigna, Co. Roscommon, November 18th 2018, (peacefully) at her home, surrounded by her devoted husband and family. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Margaret, brother Noel and sister Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, her twin brother Pat and brothers Tom-Joe, Owen, John and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home in Drumshanbo from until 5pm today Tuesday evening. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, The Mall Sligo.

Kathleen Coleman (née Sherlock) -Woodlawns, Enniscrone, Sligo / Gurteen, Sligo / Ferns, Wexford



Late of Culmore, Gurteens. Peacefully at the Ard Na Greine nursing home, Enniscrone in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Anthony and loving mother of Anthony and Kevin. Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons, sister Bridie, daughters-in-law Mary & Maura, grandchildren Jess, Rose, David, Jonathan and Maria, sister-in-law Mary, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Kathleen will repose at McGowan`s funeral home, Ballina on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.pm to the Church of Our Lady Assumed into Heaven, Enniscrone. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 12.pm with burial afterwards in St. Patrick`s Cemetery, Kilglass.

Jim Drumm - Corrameen, Kinawley, Fermanagh



Drumm (Kinawley) 17 November 2018, Jim, peacefully, dear brother of Michael and Reisha (Bradley).Remains reposing at his niece Sharon Drumm’s home, Corrameen, from 2pm today Tuesday, until removal at 6.30pm to arrive for 7pm at St Naile’s Church, Kinawley. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

May they rest in peace.







