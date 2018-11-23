Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, November 23, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Rev. Fr Oliver (Michael) Martin, O.PRAEM Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Sybil Hill, Raheny, Dublin / Belturbet, Co Cavan

The death has occurred on Tuesday, November 20th of Rev. Fr Oliver (Michael) Martin, O.Praem (Little Sisters of the Poor Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Sybil Hill, Raheny, Dublin 5 and late of Belturbet, Co. Cavan); peacefully, at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, the Norbertine Community, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Raheny, Dublin 5, D05 XK58 on Friday, November 23rd from 12 noon to 2.30pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 24th at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery.



Bridget McGourty, Derrygoon, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Bridget Mc Gourty, Leeds England. Daughter of The Late Willie and Mary Catherine McGourty, Derrygoon, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim. Removal of remains this Friday to St Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

John Auckinson, Kildoagh, Bawnboy, Cavan



John Auckinson, Kildoagh, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan. November 22nd 2018 at his residence. Husband of the late Bernadette. Sadly missed by his loving son Errol, daughter Ingrid, brother Harry, sisters-in-law Lyn, margaret & Anna May, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Remains resting at his home tomorrow, Friday, from 6 -9pm. House private at all other times please. Remains arriving at Church of Ireland, Annagh Parish Church, Belturbet on Saturday for Funeral Service at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Lakeland Cematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 1pm.

Kathy (Kathleeen) Griffin (née Waldron), Toam, Blacklion, Cavan / Ballyhaunis, Mayo



Kathy Griffin (nee Waldron), 22nd November 2018, Toam, Blacklion and formerly of Logboy, Ballyhaunis. Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by her sister Gina. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tony, son Michael, daughter Pauline, daughter-in-law Louise, son-in-law Greg, grandchildren Éabha, Róise and Una, brothers Eamon, Ralph, Walter, sisters Ursula and Valerie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and all her extended family and friends.

Reposing at St Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion from 5 -7pm on Friday evening followed by prayers. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12noon with burial afterwards in Killinagh cemetery, house private please, family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice Sligo.

May they rest in peace.