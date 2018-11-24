Leitrim deaths - Saturday, November 24, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Joseph O'Broin, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Co Leitrim



O’BROIN Joseph (Fairways, Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly Kiltubrid, Co. Leitrim) November 22nd 2018, (peacefully) at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park, Dublin; beloved husband of Maureen and loving father of Conor and Brian. Sadly, missed by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law Caroline & Roisin, grandchildren Lauren, Florence, Cian and Erica, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham on Sunday, 25th November, between 3 and 5pm. Removal on Monday to Church of the Annunciation Rathfarnham arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by Cremation at the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul.

Anne Donnelly (née McGee), Cloongarvin, Strokestown, Roscommon / Drumlish, Longford



Formerly of Drumlish, Co. Longford. Unexpectedly at her home. Predeceased by her husband Joe and much loved mother of Ronan (Dublin) and Carol McNiffe (Ballinamore). She will be sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren Emma, Aaron, Rachel, Enda, Amie and Sophia, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Sunday, November 25th, from 4pm followed by removal at 6pm to The Half Parish Church to arrive at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, November 26th, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

Seamus Martin, Corrick, Moyne, Co Longford



Peacefully at his residence, in the loving care of his family. Deeply regetted by his sorrowing family, wife Bridget, son Kieran, daughter Orla, daughter-in-law Naomi, Orla's partner Ryan, grandchildren Donnagh, Ross and Caitlin, brothers Sean & Ollie, sisters Sarah & Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence today, Saturday, November 24 from 2pm to 8pm with removal on Sunday to St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe arriving for 1pm Funeral mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Residence private at all other times please.

Rev. Fr Oliver (Michael) Martin, O.PRAEM Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Sybil Hill, Raheny, Dublin / Belturbet, Co Cavan

The death has occurred on Tuesday, November 20th of Rev. Fr Oliver (Michael) Martin, O.Praem (Little Sisters of the Poor Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Sybil Hill, Raheny, Dublin 5 and late of Belturbet, Co. Cavan); peacefully, at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, the Norbertine Community, relatives and his many friends. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, Co. Cavan today, Saturday, November 24 at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in Drumalee Cemetery.

John Auckinson, Kildoagh, Bawnboy, Cavan

John Auckinson, Kildoagh, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan. November 22nd 2018 at his residence. Husband of the late Bernadette. Sadly missed by his loving son Errol, daughter Ingrid, brother Harry, sisters-in-law Lyn, Margaret and Anna May, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Remains arriving at Church of Ireland, Annagh Parish Church, Belturbet today, Saturday for Funeral Service at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Lakeland Cematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 1pm.

Kathy (Kathleeen) Griffin (née Waldron), Toam, Blacklion, Cavan / Ballyhaunis, Mayo

Kathy Griffin (nee Waldron), 22nd November 2018, Toam, Blacklion and formerly of Logboy, Ballyhaunis. Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by her sister Gina. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tony, son Michael, daughter Pauline, daughter-in-law Louise, son-in-law Greg, grandchildren Éabha, Róise and Una, brothers Eamon, Ralph, Walter, sisters Ursula and Valerie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and all her extended family and friends. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Killinagh cemetery, house private please, family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice Sligo.

May they rest in peace.