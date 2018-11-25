Leitrim deaths - Sunday, November 25, 2018

he following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Joseph O'Broin, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Co Leitrim

O’BROIN Joseph (Fairways, Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly Kiltubrid, Co. Leitrim) November 22nd 2018, (peacefully) at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park, Dublin; beloved husband of Maureen and loving father of Conor and Brian. Sadly, missed by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law Caroline & Roisin, grandchildren Lauren, Florence, Cian and Erica, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham on Sunday, 25th November, between 3 and 5pm. Removal on Monday to Church of the Annunciation Rathfarnham arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by Cremation at the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul.

Anne Donnelly (née McGee), Cloongarvin, Strokestown, Roscommon / Drumlish, Longford

Formerly of Drumlish, Co. Longford. Unexpectedly at her home. Predeceased by her husband Joe and much loved mother of Ronan (Dublin) and Carol McNiffe (Ballinamore). She will be sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren Emma, Aaron, Rachel, Enda, Amie and Sophia, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Sunday, November 25th, from 4pm followed by removal at 6pm to The Half Parish Church to arrive at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, November 26th, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

May they rest in peace.