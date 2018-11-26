Leitrim deaths - Monday, November 26, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Anna Reynolds (née Bohan), Eslin Bridge P.O., Mohill, Leitrim



Reynolds (nee Bohan), Ann, Eslin Bridge P.O., Mohill, Co Leitrim. 25th November 2018. Predeceased by her beloved husband Denny. Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Cherished mother of Denis (Don), Mary, Anne (McGowan) (Drumlish),Tom (Stranorlar) and Joseph (Joe). Sadly missed by her loving family, sister-in-law Nell Bohan, son-in-law Frank McGowan, daughters-in-law Cait and Terry, grandchildren, great grandson, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence this evening, Monday, from four until ten o'clock and Tuesday from twelve noon until four o'clock. Removal on Tuesday evening to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill at seven o'clock. Mass of the Resurrection at eleven o'clock on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Anthony (Tony) O'Reilly, Upper Main Street, Mohill, Leitrim



Husband of the late Teresa (nee Faughnan). In his 89th year, peacefully, in Sligo University Hospital. Deeply missed by his loving son Gerard and daughter Martina his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence from 12 noon to 8pm today, Monday. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pat McHugh, Corglass, Moyne, Longford

Pat McHugh, Corglass, Moyne, Co. Longford. Saturday, November, 24th at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Pat, beloved husband of Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son and daughter, relatives and friends. Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home today (Monday) from four o’clock until seven o’clock with Prayers at six o’clock. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Leggagh tomorrow (Tuesday) for twelve noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Leggagh Cemetery.

Joseph O'Broin, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Co Leitrim

O’Broin Joseph (Fairways, Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly Kiltubrid, Co. Leitrim) November 22nd 2018, (peacefully) at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park, Dublin; beloved husband of Maureen and loving father of Conor and Brian. Sadly, missed by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law Caroline & Roisin, grandchildren Lauren, Florence, Cian and Erica, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Removal on Monday to Church of the Annunciation Rathfarnham arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by Cremation at the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul.



Anne Donnelly (née McGee), Cloongarvin, Strokestown, Roscommon / Drumlish, Longford

Formerly of Drumlish, Co. Longford. Unexpectedly at her home. Predeceased by her husband Joe and much loved mother of Ronan (Dublin) and Carol McNiffe (Ballinamore). She will be sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren Emma, Aaron, Rachel, Enda, Amie and Sophia, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday, November 26th, at 11.30am at The Half Parish Church. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

May they rest in peace.