Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, November 27, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Michael Gilmartin, Coolabawn, Mohill, Leitrim

Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Pattie (Mary) and sister Kathleen, nieces, Marian, Helen, Frances, Jackie and Denise and their families, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards to St. Mary's Graveyard, Lower Main Street, Mohill. Family flowers only please.

Belinda Martin (née Martin), Tooremore N41 CH28, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Belinda (Bell) Relict of husband Eugene, peacefully at her home. Deeply regretted by her sister Anne, daughters Miriam and Frances, sons Brendan, Barry and Philip. sister-in-law Brid, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relations and friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 1pm to 5pm, Removal to St. Michael's Church, Drumlion arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral on Wednesday after 12.00 noon Mass. Burial afterwards to Drumlion Cemetery.

Anna Reynolds (née Bohan), Eslin Bridge P.O., Mohill, Leitrim

Reynolds (nee Bohan), Ann, Eslin Bridge P.O., Mohill, Co Leitrim. 25th November 2018. Predeceased by her beloved husband Denny. Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Cherished mother of Denis (Don), Mary, Anne (McGowan) (Drumlish),Tom (Stranorlar) and Joseph (Joe). Sadly missed by her loving family, sister-in-law Nell Bohan, son-in-law Frank McGowan, daughters-in-law Cait and Terry, grandchildren, great grandson, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from twelve noon until four o'clock. Removal on Tuesday evening to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill at seven o'clock. Mass of the Resurrection at eleven o'clock on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Anthony (Tony) O'Reilly, Upper Main Street, Mohill, Leitrim

Husband of the late Teresa (nee Faughnan). In his 89th year, peacefully, in Sligo University Hospital. Deeply missed by his loving son Gerard and daughter Martina his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pat McHugh, Corglass, Moyne, Longford

Pat McHugh, Corglass, Moyne, Co. Longford. Saturday, November, 24th at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Pat, beloved husband of Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son and daughter, relatives and friends.Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Leggagh today (Tuesday) for twelve noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Leggagh Cemetery.

Daniel John (Danny) McGee, Drumlish, Longford

New York, USA. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, parents Don, Colleen, brother Brian, sister Eva, uncle Tim, Denise, cousins Daniel and Nicole (USA), relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at the family residence Tuesday from 5 o'clock until 9 o'clock and on Wednesday from 2 o'clock to 5 o'clock and 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Family time outside reposing times. Removal Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in local cemetery. Family flowers only with donations, if desired, to Pieta House.