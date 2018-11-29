Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, November 29, 2018

Patricia Grace O'Malley-Bradshaw, Redhills, Mohill, Leitrim

Deeply regretted by her brother George (Kenagh),nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Arus Carolan, Nursing Home, Mohill, from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, November 29. Funeral Service in St. Mary's Church, Mohill on Friday, November 30, at 12pm. Interment in Cloone Church of Ireland Graveyard immediately afterwards. House private please.

Maureen Connolly (née McGovern), Aughnaha, Rossinver, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mrs Maureen Connolly (nee McGovern) Aughnaha, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Funeral Mass today Thursday at 11am in St. Aidan’s Church, Ballaghameehan followed by interment in Rossinver Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh or any family member. House private please.

Philomena Cullen (née Keaney), Cornamon, Glenfarne, Leitrim

Philomena Cullen (nee Keaney) Cornamon, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at her residence. Sadly missed by her sons Francis, PJ, Leo, Anthony, Bernard, Brendan, Kieran and Mark daughters, Marie, Jacinta, Dorothy, Colette and Josephine, sister Lena, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 35 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass today Thursday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Glenfarne with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice Sligo.

Philip McGovern Glandoran, Gorey, Wexford / Blacklion, Cavan

Beloved husband of the late Anna (Ciss) and loving father of Michael, Elaine, Anne and Philip, brother of Sr. Philomena and the late Tommy, Eddie, Michael, Kathleen, Rose Alice, Nan, Sr. Lil and Sr. Bridget. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, sister, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, The Avenue, Gorey on Thursday, November 29, from 4 pm until 8 pm. Removal from Funeral Home on Friday, November 30, at 10.15 am to St. Patrick's Church, Craanford for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Gilmartin, Coolabawn, Mohill, Leitrim

Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Pattie (Mary) and sister Kathleen, nieces, Marian, Helen, Frances, Jackie and Denise and their families, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today Thursday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Mohill with burial afterwards to St. Mary's Graveyard, Lower Main Street, Mohill. Family flowers only please.

Philip Cassidy, Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Ballyconnell, Cavan



Formerly of Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home in Clones, Wednesday, 28th November 2018. He will be sadly missed by his wife Margaret, his daughters Susan (Corrigan) and Tracy (McGloin), sons-in-law Brian & Padraig and his beloved granddaughters Sadhbh, Lainey, Teagan, Cady & Veda, his sisters Gene (Sligo), Maura (Oldcastle), Eileen (Belturbet), his brothers Sean (Sligo), Greg (Dublin), Patsy (Monaghan) and Maurice (Ballyconnell), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter Tracy McGloin, Corgar, Ballinamore on Thursday from 4pm until 10pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

Vincent Gallagher, Higginstown, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at his late residence. House private to family only please. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon today Thursday, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

David Clancy, Agharroo, Tullaghan, Leitrim / Letterkenny, Donegal



At Letterkenny University Hospital. Reposing at the family home in Agharroo on Thursday from 12 noon until 4pm and from 5pm until 9pm and on Friday from 12 noon until 4pm and from 5pm until 9pm. House private at all other times. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to S.T.O.P. care of McGloin Undertakers.Please note a one way system will operate to the wake house entry at Creamery Road, Kinlough and exit via Tullaghan.



Michael Duffy, London and Garvagh, Dromahair, Leitrim



Peacefully at University College, Hospital London. Removal tomorrow, Thursday, to St. Mary’s Church, Killenummery, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery.

Irene Heeran (née Conlon), Adoon, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Irene Heeran (nee Conlon), Adoon, Cloone, Co Leitrim, Tuesday, 27th November 2018, peacefully at the residence of her daughter Sheila and son-in-law Seamus McCrann. Predeceased by her husband Pee Joe, brother Frank, son Gerard (member of An Garda Síochána) and mother of missing person Pat Heeran. Deeply regretted by her family, daughters Doreen (Keegan), Sheila (McCrann) and Fiona (New York), sons; Noel (Boston), Aidan, Fintan and Barry (New York), grandchildren; Garry, Gavin, Sasha, Jamie-Lee, Patrick, John, Noel and Mark, sister Jospehine, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence in Adoon today Thursday, 29th November, from 1pm to 5pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Cloone arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (30th November) at 1pm with burial afterwards in Cloone Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times.

Mary Bryson (née Brennan), Cloonteagh, Newtownforbes, Longford / Ballinameen, Roscommon



Formerly of Ballinameen, Co. Roscommon. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Michael, daughter Rioghnach, sons Cathal and Lorcan, brother John, nieces Bronagh and Amy, mother-in-law Annie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt Angela (Conlon).

Removal on Thursday to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 12noon, interment afterwards in Cloonshanville Cemetery, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon.

May they rest in peace.