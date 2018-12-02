Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, December 2, 2018

Larry McGrath, Lacoon, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jane, son Bernard, daughters Margaret, Bernadette & Angela, sons in law Dennis, Seamus & the late Timothy; daughter in law Sarah, sisters, brother, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30 pm in St. Mary's Church, Glenfarne, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday morning.

Paul O'Reilly, Cullyleenan, Ballyconnell, Cavan / Corlough, Cavan

Paul O'Reilly, Cullyleenan, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. & formerly Culliagh, Corlough, Co. Cavan. November 29th 2018 (suddenly) at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay, son Ronan (Rachel), daughters Emer (Kieran), Anita (Brendan), grandchildren Ava & ollie, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family & friends. Rest in Peace. Removal on Sunday morning arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell for Funeral Mass at 11:30. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

John MCGahern, Coolcholly, Ballyshannon, Donegal

John McGahern, Coolcholly, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at his residence. Beloved husband of Valentia, father of Karen Graz, Austria; Gemma, Balintra; John, Ballyshannon; Maria, Cullohill, Co. Laois and Patrick, Ballyshannon. Deeply regretted by son-in-law Stefan, daughters' partners Pat and Mark, his five grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins and extended family.

Funeral to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11amMass of the Resurrection on Sunday with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Parkinson’s Society and Pallative Care Team c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

Ellen (Nellie) Gaffney, Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Leitrim

Ellen (Nellie) Gaffney, Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim, peacefully on Friday November 30th 2018, in the exceptional care of the nurses and staff of the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Gaffney. Nellie will be sadly missed and deeply regretted by the Melly and Sheerin families and all her relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.15pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Tullaghan, for reception prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Tuesday, burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors. Please note that both the Gaffney residence and the Sherrin residence in Wardhouse, Tullaghan are private, please.

May they rest in peace.