Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, December 3, 2018

Ellen (Nellie) Gaffney, Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Leitrim

Ellen (Nellie) Gaffney, Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim, peacefully on Friday November 30th 2018, in the exceptional care of the nurses and staff of the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Gaffney. Nellie will be sadly missed and deeply regretted by the Melly and Sheerin families and all her relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.15pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Tullaghan, for reception prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Tuesday, burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors. Please note that both the Gaffney residence and the Sherrin residence in Wardhouse, Tullaghan are private, please.

Jim (James) Foy, Riverstown, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Jim (James) Foy, Riverstown, Cloone, Co Leitrim, Sunday December 2nd 2018 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, brother Des (UK), sister Marian (Longford), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Longford on Tuesday (4th December) from 5pm - 7pm with prayers at 6:30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Cloone arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (5th December) at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society, c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors Cloone. House strictly private please.

May they rest in peace.