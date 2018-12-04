Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, December 4, 2018 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Sr. Celestine Callaghan, Elphin, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon



Sr. Celestine Callaghan, RSM. (San Diego, California, late of Ballagh, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon and Convent of Mercy, Sligo) November 15th 2018, in her 92nd year, in the loving care of the Sisters, nurses and staff of Nazareth House, San Diego. Sister of the late Kitty Quinn, Carnurlar, Elphin and Pat Callaghan, Manchester. Sadly missed by her nephews Gerard, Seamus, Cathal and Anthony Quinn, niece Brid Callaghan, the Sisters of Mercy, relatives and a large circle of friends. Remains will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin on Thursday evening (6th Dec.) at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (7th Dec.) at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim (James) Foy, Riverstown, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Jim (James) Foy, Riverstown, Cloone, Co Leitrim, Sunday December 2nd 2018 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, brother Des (UK), sister Marian (Longford), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Longford today, Tuesday (4th December) from 5pm - 7pm with prayers at 6:30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Cloone arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (5th December) at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society, c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors Cloone. House strictly private please.

May they rest in peace.