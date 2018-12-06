Leitrim deaths - Thursday, December 6, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Murphy, Cootehall, Boyle, Roscommon / Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary Murphy, Cootehall, Boyle, Co Roscommon and formerly of Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim peacefully at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her brother Seamus, sadly missed by her sister Kathleen (Lenehan), her nephews Damian, Colm and Raymond, their wives Niamh and Theresa, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, today, Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm with removal to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies, to arrive at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Sr. Celestine Callaghan, Elphin, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Sr. Celestine Callaghan, RSM. (San Diego, California, late of Ballagh, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon and Convent of Mercy, Sligo) November 15th 2018, in her 92nd year, in the loving care of the Sisters, nurses and staff of Nazareth House, San Diego. Sister of the late Kitty Quinn, Carnurlar, Elphin and Pat Callaghan, Manchester. Sadly missed by her nephews Gerard, Seamus, Cathal and Anthony Quinn, niece Brid Callaghan, the Sisters of Mercy, relatives and a large circle of friends. Remains will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin today, Thursday evening (6th Dec.) at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (7th Dec.) at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.