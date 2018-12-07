Leitrim deaths - Friday, December 7, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Maceaj Derekc, Shannon Quay, Rooskey, Leitrim / Roscommon



Maceaj Dereckc, Shannon Quay, Rooskey and Poland (suddenly) at his home, Employee of Keepack, Athleague.

Cremation service on Saturday, December 8th, at 11am in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Leaving Shannon Quay, Rooskey at 10 am.

Thomas (Tommy) Lavin, Creevagh, Sligo / Ballyfarnon, Roscommon / Santry, Dublin



Thomas (Tommy) Lavin, Shanowen Park, Santry, Dublin and Creevagh, Ballyfarnon, Co. Sligo, December 5th 2018 (suddenly) Ex. Prison Service, Dublin. Predeceased by his beloved father Tommy-John, and sister Christina. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Rita, brothers Michael and Austin, sisters Dolores, Pauline and Angela, sister-in-law Louise, brother-in-law Tommy Killalea, nieces, nephews, former work colleagues, neighbours and his wide circle of friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Friday afternoon (December 7th ) from 4.00 o’clock until 8.00 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brigid’s Church, Highwood, on Saturday afternoon at 12.30 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery.

Mary Murphy, Cootehall, Boyle, Roscommon / Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Murphy, Cootehall, Boyle, Co Roscommon and formerly of Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim peacefully at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her brother Seamus, sadly missed by her sister Kathleen (Lenehan), her nephews Damian, Colm and Raymond, their wives Niamh and Theresa, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am at Church of the Annunciation, Mulliesfollowed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Sr. Celestine Callaghan, Elphin, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Sr. Celestine Callaghan, RSM. (San Diego, California, late of Ballagh, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon and Convent of Mercy, Sligo) November 15th 2018, in her 92nd year, in the loving care of the Sisters, nurses and staff of Nazareth House, San Diego. Sister of the late Kitty Quinn, Carnurlar, Elphin and Pat Callaghan, Manchester. Sadly missed by her nephews Gerard, Seamus, Cathal and Anthony Quinn, niece Brid Callaghan, the Sisters of Mercy, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Friday (7th Dec.) at 1pm St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.