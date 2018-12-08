Leitrim deaths - Saturday, December 8, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Kitty (Catherine) Duignan (née Murray), Rathallen, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully at her home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Charlie, sons Charles J and James and her recently deceased daughter Mary Mulvey. Kitty will be sadly missed by her son-in-law Paul, cherished grandsons Cathal and James, sister Mary (Pex), brother Eddie, sister-in-law Bernie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Sunday from 3pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Attracta's Church, Ballinameen arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Brady's Funeral Directors Elphin.

Elizabeth (Nancy) Murtagh (née McMorrow), 11 Ardilaun, Athlone, Westmeath / Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Peacefully on the 7th December 2018. Ardilaun, Athlone, late of Auburn Villas, Athlone and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her beloved husband Pat. Sadly missed by her loving children Brian, Michael and Frances, daughters-in-law Jacinta and Caitriona, sisters Helen and Frances, brothers Jimmy and Brian, grandchildren John, Ronan, Cathal, Cliodhna and Diarmaid, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at her residence (11 Ardilaun, Athlone, N37 C526) on Sunday evening from 2pm until 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

Maceaj Derekc, Shannon Quay, Rooskey, Leitrim / Roscommon

Maceaj Dereckc, Shannon Quay, Rooskey and Poland (suddenly) at his home, Employee of Keepack, Athleague.Cremation service on Saturday, December 8th, at 11am in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Leaving Shannon Quay, Rooskey at 10 am.

Thomas (Tommy) Lavin, Creevagh, Sligo / Ballyfarnon, Roscommon / Santry, Dublin

Thomas (Tommy) Lavin, Shanowen Park, Santry, Dublin and Creevagh, Ballyfarnon, Co. Sligo, December 5th 2018 (suddenly) Ex. Prison Service, Dublin. Predeceased by his beloved father Tommy-John, and sister Christina. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Rita, brothers Michael and Austin, sisters Dolores, Pauline and Angela, sister-in-law Louise, brother-in-law Tommy Killalea, nieces, nephews, former work colleagues, neighbours and his wide circle of friends. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brigid’s Church, Highwood, on Saturday afternoon at 12.30 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery.