Leitrim deaths - Sunday, December 9, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Kitty (Catherine) Duignan (née Murray), Rathallen, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully at her home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Charlie, sons Charles J and James and her recently deceased daughter Mary Mulvey. Kitty will be sadly missed by her son-in-law Paul, cherished grandsons Cathal and James, sister Mary (Pex), brother Eddie, sister-in-law Bernie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Sunday from 3pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Attracta's Church, Ballinameen arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Brady's Funeral Directors Elphin.



Elizabeth (Nancy) Murtagh (née McMorrow), 11 Ardilaun, Athlone, Westmeath / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Peacefully on the 7th December 2018. Ardilaun, Athlone, late of Auburn Villas, Athlone and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her beloved husband Pat. Sadly missed by her loving children Brian, Michael and Frances, daughters-in-law Jacinta and Caitriona, sisters Helen and Frances, brothers Jimmy and Brian, grandchildren John, Ronan, Cathal, Cliodhna and Diarmaid, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at her residence (11 Ardilaun, Athlone, N37 C526) on Sunday evening from 2pm until 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

Josephine Mc Court (née Clayton), Ballymore, Boyle, Roscommon



Josephine McCourt (née Clayton), London and formerly of Ballymore, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, November 4th 2018, peacefully at her home in London. Sadly missed by her daughters Orla and Tara and her son Harry, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Clayton's Cottage, Ballymore, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Wednesday 12th December, 3 o'clock to 6 o'clock, arriving St. Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian burial Thursday, December 13th at 12 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery.