Leitrim deaths - Monday, December 10, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Damien Lynch, Gelsha, Ballinalee, Longford / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Formerly Gortinty, Aughamore, Co Leitrim. Suddenly at his home in Gortinty in his 25th year. Damien will be forever missed by his heart broken mother Rosemarie, father Lar, brother Michael, sister Tara, uncles Pauric (Gortinty) and Micheal, aunt Regina (Multyfarnham), cousins, neigbours and his many friends. The family home in Gelsha, Ballinalee is open to friends and neighbours, all welcome. Private creamation will take place on Tuesday 11th. A Mass to celabrate Damien's life will take place in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford, on Wednesday 12th at 11am. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date. Family time on Wednesday morning please.

Elizabeth (Lily) Mc Weeney (née Mc Weeney), Dromore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Elizabeth (Lily) McWeeney (nee McWeeney), Dromore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. December 9th 2018 (peacefully) in her 97th year at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, infant son Noel, sister Bridie and son-in-law Cyril. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, Joe and Kieran, daughter Marian (Mulvey), daughters-in-law Bridie, Kathleen and Eileen, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Maura Devine (Bornacoola), Helen U.S.A, brothers Tommy (Lismakeegan) and John (Annaduff), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Tuesday evening from 3.30 o'clock until 6 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery.

Margaret McWeeney, Canbeg, Dowra, Leitrim



Margaret McWeeney affectionately known as Maggie, Canbeg, Dowra, Co. Leitrim, mother of Tommy, Canbeg and Mary Doogan, Derrylin peacefully at Our Ladys Hospital, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim surrounded by her loving family. Remains reposing at her residence from 4 - 10pm on Sunday and from 12 noon - 4pm on Monday. Remains arriving at St. Colmcilles Church, Newbridge, Dowra at 6.30pm on Monday. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilbride cemetery. Please wait at Newbridge Church for shuttle bus on Sunday and Monday.

Cyril Cosgrove, Comagh, Garadice, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully, in the loving care of his family, staff and friends at St Raphael's, Cregg House, Sligo. Predeceased by his father John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his mother Vera, brothers Vincent and Iain, sisters Thelma Gilleran,Veronica McGovern and Sinead Conefrey, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends at Cregg House. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, 10th December, at 12.30pm at Cregg House Chapel, Rosses Point Road, Sligo. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 11th December, at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, Co. Cavan, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cregg House Sligo c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim.

Tony Mc Cann, Bawnboy, Cavan



Tony Mc Cann, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan. December 9th 2018 at Cavan General hospital. Funeral arrangements later. House private please.

Kitty (Catherine) Duignan (née Murray), Rathallen, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully at her home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Charlie, sons Charles J and James and her recently deceased daughter Mary Mulvey. Kitty will be sadly missed by her son-in-law Paul, cherished grandsons Cathal and James, sister Mary (Pex), brother Eddie, sister-in-law Bernie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass at St Attracta's Church, Ballinameen on Monday at 11.30am followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Brady's Funeral Directors Elphin.

Elizabeth (Nancy) Murtagh (née McMorrow), 11 Ardilaun, Athlone, Westmeath / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Peacefully on the 7th December 2018. Ardilaun, Athlone, late of Auburn Villas, Athlone and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her beloved husband Pat. Sadly missed by her loving children Brian, Michael and Frances, daughters-in-law Jacinta and Caitriona, sisters Helen and Frances, brothers Jimmy and Brian, grandchildren John, Ronan, Cathal, Cliodhna and Diarmaid, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Requiem Mass on Monday in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

Josephine Mc Court (née Clayton), Ballymore, Boyle, Roscommon

Josephine McCourt (née Clayton), London and formerly of Ballymore, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, November 4th 2018, peacefully at her home in London. Sadly missed by her daughters Orla and Tara and her son Harry, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Clayton's Cottage, Ballymore, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Wednesday 12th December, 3 o'clock to 6 o'clock, arriving St. Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian burial Thursday, December 13th at 12 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Mary Mc Dermott (née Quinn), 12 Hanly Ave, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Mary Mc Dermott (nee Quinn), 12 Hanly Ave, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on 9th December 2018, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the I.C.U department Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Owen, her children John, Gus, Charlotte, Niall, Nichola and Owen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Mary will repose at her home Monday 10th December from 4pm to 7pm, house private at all other times please. Funeral Mass in St Joseph's Church, Boyle, Tuesday 11th December, at 11am, with burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to I.C.U. Department Sligo University Hospital, c/o Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen.