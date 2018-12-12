Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, December 12, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Christine McManus (née Cassidy) St. Brigid's Villas, Navan, Meath / Swanlinbar, Cavan



The death has occurred of Christine McManus, St. Brigid's Villas, Navan and formerly of Furnaceland, Swanlinbar, Cavan. 10th December 2018 after a short illness; Christine beloved wife of Peter and loving mother of Ruben, Darren and Adrian. Sadly missed by her family; brother's Liam, Sean and Patsy, sister Breege, daughters-in-law Jenny, Ciara and Danielle, grandchildren Conor, Kate, Kara, Philip, Laughlin, Robert, Cally and Sarah, sisters-in-laws, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence today, Wednesday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Mary's Church, Navan for 10 o'clock Funeral Mass, followed by cremation service at 12.30 in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers, donations, if desired, to St. Mary's Special Day Care Unit, Johnstown.

Damien Lynch, Gelsha, Ballinalee, Longford / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Formerly Gortinty, Aughamore, Co Leitrim. Suddenly at his home in Gortinty in his 25th year. Damien will be forever missed by his heart broken mother Rosemarie, father Lar, brother Michael, sister Tara, uncles Pauric (Gortinty) and Micheal, aunt Regina (Multyfarnham), cousins, neigbours and his many friends. A Mass to celebrate Damien's life will take place in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford, today, Wednesday 12th at 11am. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date.



Elizabeth (Lily) Mc Weeney (née Mc Weeney), Dromore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Elizabeth (Lily) McWeeney (nee McWeeney), Dromore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. December 9th 2018 (peacefully) in her 97th year at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, infant son Noel, sister Bridie and son-in-law Cyril. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, Joe and Kieran, daughter Marian (Mulvey), daughters-in-law Bridie, Kathleen and Eileen, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Maura Devine (Bornacoola), Helen U.S.A, brothers Tommy (Lismakeegan) and John (Annaduff), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian burial in St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon today, Wednesday at 12pm with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery.

Tony Mc Cann, Bawnboy, Cavan

Tony Mc Cann (Glenview) Kilsob, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan. December 9th 2018 at Cavan general hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Masie, sons Mark & Paul, daughter Fiona, brothers Dessie, Seamus & Fintan, sister Marie, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass in St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy today, Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to ICU, Cavan general hospital.

Lizie Jane Mc Nuilty (née Regan), Annabradican, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Lizie Jane Mc Nuilty (nee Regan), Annabradican, Kilclare, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim. 10th December 2018. In her hundred year. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Patrick James. Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Devoted and loving mother to Maureen, Padraig, Ken, Christy, Frank, Gerry, and Noel. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives, and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at St. Patrick’s Hospital Chapel from 4.30pm to 6.30pm today, Wednesday the 12th December with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Gowel arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday 13th December with burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.