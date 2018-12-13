Leitrim deaths - Thursday, December 13, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Teresa Mahon, Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Teresa Mahon, London, United Kingdom and formerly of Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 18th November 2018 peacefully after a short illness in London. Predeceased by her sister; Bridie (Callaghan). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brother; Bernard, sisters; Bernadette, Anne (Cunningham) and Mary ( Harrington), dear friend; Martin, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours. Remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh on Sunday 16th December at 7.00pm with funeral Mass on Monday (17th December) at 11.00am followed by burial to Farnaught Cemetery.

Margaret (Peggy) Cawley (née Dolan), Cloona, Enniscrone, Sligo / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Margaret (Peggy) Cawley (nee Dolan), Cloona, Enniscrone, Co. Sligo and late of Drumshambo and Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. At the T.L.C. Nursing Home, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, predeceased by her beloved son Tommy. Margaret (Peggy) beloved wife of Padraig and loving mother of P.J., Maureen and Barbara. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Chriss Mc Manus (née Byrne), Curraghill, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Please pray for the soul of Chriss McManus. Curraghill, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, who passed away peacefully on Dec 12th after a short illness. Pre-deceased by her husband Don, brothers Tommy, Jay and Paddy. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons Kevin, Niall and David, daughters Karen and Antoinette, sisters Maureen and Kathleen, brother Joe, daughters-in-law, Sheila and Annemarie, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, all extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday evening (13th Dec) from 6 pm, and on Friday (14th Dec) from 12 -9 pm. Removal from her home to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for funeral Mass on Saturday (15th Dec) at 1 pm with interment afterwards in New Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the North West Hospice.

Christine McManus (née Cassidy) St. Brigid's Villas, Navan, Meath / Swanlinbar, Cavan

The death has occurred of Christine McManus, St. Brigid's Villas, Navan and formerly of Furnaceland, Swanlinbar, Cavan. 10th December 2018 after a short illness; Christine beloved wife of Peter and loving mother of Ruben, Darren and Adrian. Sadly missed by her family; brother's Liam, Sean and Patsy, sister Breege, daughters-in-law Jenny, Ciara and Danielle, grandchildren Conor, Kate, Kara, Philip, Laughlin, Robert, Cally and Sarah, sisters-in-laws, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence today, Wednesday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Mary's Church, Navan for 10 o'clock Funeral Mass, followed by cremation service at 12.30 in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers, donations, if desired, to St. Mary's Special Day Care Unit, Johnstown.

Mickey Kelly, Carroward, Kilrooskey, Roscommon



(Peacefully); in the tender and loving care of the staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague. Beloved husband of the late Marie (née Fallon) and much loved dad to Ollie, Sean, Denise (Staunton) and Mary (Patterson). He will be very sadly missed by his sons and daughters, brother Ned, daughters-in-law Majella and Regina, sons-in-law Sean and Martin, grandchildren, cousin Johnny Kinsella, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Ollie and Majella at Cloonadra, Ballyleague (eircode N39 KR92) on Friday from 3.30 o’c until 7 o’c. Removal on Saturday morning to St Mary’s Church, Ballagh arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 1 o’c. Burial afterwards in Kilgefin Cemetery.Family flowers only. Donations to the Western Alzheimer’s Association.

Lizie Jane Mc Nuilty (née Regan), Annabradican, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Lizie Jane Mc Nuilty (nee Regan), Annabradican, Kilclare, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim. 10th December 2018. In her hundred year. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Patrick James. Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Devoted and loving mother to Maureen, Padraig, Ken, Christy, Frank, Gerry, and Noel. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives, and a large circle of friends. Requiem Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, Gowel at 12 noon on Thursday 13th December with burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.