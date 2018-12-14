Leitrim deaths - Friday, December 14, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Teresa Mahon, Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Teresa Mahon, London, United Kingdom and formerly of Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 18th November 2018 peacefully after a short illness in London. Predeceased by her sister; Bridie (Callaghan). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brother; Bernard, sisters; Bernadette, Anne (Cunningham) and Mary ( Harrington), dear friend; Martin, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours. Remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh on Sunday 16th December at 7pm with funeral Mass on Monday (17th December) at 11am followed by burial to Farnaught Cemetery.



Margaret (Peggy) Cawley (née Dolan), Cloona, Enniscrone, Sligo / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Margaret (Peggy) Cawley (nee Dolan), Cloona, Enniscrone, Co. Sligo and late of Drumshambo and Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. At the T.L.C. Nursing Home, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, predeceased by her beloved son Tommy. Margaret (Peggy) beloved wife of Padraig and loving mother of P.J., Maureen and Barbara. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Chriss Mc Manus (née Byrne), Curraghill, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Please pray for the soul of Chriss McManus. Curraghill, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, who passed away peacefully on Dec 12th after a short illness. Pre-deceased by her husband Don, brothers Tommy, Jay and Paddy. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons Kevin, Niall and David, daughters Karen and Antoinette, sisters Maureen and Kathleen, brother Joe, daughters-in-law, Sheila and Annemarie, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, all extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home today Friday (14th Dec) from 12 -9 pm. Removal from her home to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for funeral Mass on Saturday (15th Dec) at 1 pm with interment afterwards in New Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the North West Hospice.

Mickey Kelly, Carroward, Kilrooskey, Roscommon

(Peacefully); in the tender and loving care of the staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague. Beloved husband of the late Marie (née Fallon) and much loved dad to Ollie, Sean, Denise (Staunton) and Mary (Patterson). He will be very sadly missed by his sons and daughters, brother Ned, daughters-in-law Majella and Regina, sons-in-law Sean and Martin, grandchildren, cousin Johnny Kinsella, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Ollie and Majella at Cloonadra, Ballyleague (eircode N39 KR92) today Friday from 3.30 -7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St Mary’s Church, Ballagh arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Kilgefin Cemetery.Family flowers only. Donations to the Western Alzheimer’s Association.

Maggie Maguire (née Treacy), Glen West, Garrison, Fermanagh



The death has occurred, in Birmingham, of Maggie Maguire (nee Treacy) formerly of Glen West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will arrive to Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison today Friday for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison Co. Fermanagh.

Aengus Guckian, Howth Road, Killester, Dublin / Dromod, Leitrim



Guckian, Aengus (Howth Road, Killester and late of Dromod, Co. Leitrim) – December 11, 2018, (unexpectedly) at home, beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Owen; sadly missed by his loving wife, son, Owen’s partner Leanne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Friday evening with family in attendance from 5 -7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Brigid’s Church, Killester arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Cemetery.