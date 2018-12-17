Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, December 17, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Bridget (Beatrice) Cunningham (née Brennan), Dublin 7, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



Cunningham, (nee Brennan) 15th Dec. 2018, Bridget (Beatrice) late of Dublin 7 and Boyle, Co. Roscommon, beloved wife of the late Bart Cunningham and dear mother of Bart and Yvonne. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her grandchildren Laura, Emma, Sarah and Katie, sister Norrie, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

James (Jimmy) Bradley, Gurteen, Killeshandra, Cavan



Bradley, Gurteen, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 16th December 2018, peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his family, Jimmy, deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora, sons Gavin and Dallan, daughters Jennifer and Caroline, son-in-law Stephen, his brother Joe, sister-in-law Marian, grandchildren, neices, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home until removal on Tuesday, 18th December, at 10.30am to St. Patrick's Church, Milltown for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation will follow in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30pm. House private please.

Gertie Gray (née Corrigan), Garvary, Moyne, Longford



Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, predeceased by her brothers John, Ben, Chris and Tom, sisters Margaret and Monie and granddaughter Maria. Sadly missed by her husband Patrick, son Padraig, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Eleanor, Ruth and David, sisters Pauline, Theresa, Frances and brother Andy, nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends and neighbours. Reposing at Connell's Funeral Chapel, Church Street, Longford on Monday from 5 to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St Mary's Church, Legga at 11am followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private. Please note: parking at Connell's Funeral Chapel is in Connolly Barracks.