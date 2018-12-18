Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, December 18, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Bridget (Beatrice) Cunningham (née Brennan), Dublin 7, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Cunningham, (nee Brennan) 15th Dec. 2018, Bridget (Beatrice) late of Dublin 7 and Boyle, Co. Roscommon, beloved wife of the late Bart Cunningham and dear mother of Bart and Yvonne. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her grandchildren Laura, Emma, Sarah and Katie, sister Norrie, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 88A, New Cabra Road today Tuesday, between 2pm and 5pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road, Dublin 7, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. All enquiries to Massey Bros. 018389774.

James (Jimmy) Bradley, Gurteen, Killeshandra, Cavan

Bradley, Gurteen, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 16th December 2018, peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his family, Jimmy, deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora, sons Gavin and Dallan, daughters Jennifer and Caroline, son-in-law Stephen, his brother Joe, sister-in-law Marian, grandchildren, neices, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home until removal on Tuesday, 18th December, at 10.30am to St. Patrick's Church, Milltown for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation will follow in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1.30pm. House private please.



Gertie Gray (née Corrigan), Garvary, Moyne, Longford

Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, predeceased by her brothers John, Ben, Chris and Tom, sisters Margaret and Monie and granddaughter Maria. Sadly missed by her husband Patrick, son Padraig, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Eleanor, Ruth and David, sisters Pauline, Theresa, Frances and brother Andy, nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St Mary's Church, Legga at 11am followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. House private. Please note: parking at Connell's Funeral Chapel is in Connolly Barracks.

Noel Good, Ballyhugh, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Died on Monday, December 17th peacefully in the loving care of the management and staff at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Noel will be sadly missed by all the family circle, neighbours and friends. Resting in Lawlor's Funeral Home, Erne Hill, Belturbet on Wednesday from 12 noon until removal at 1.30pm to arrive at Kildallon Parish Church for Funeral Service at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Tony Keane, Boyle Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Leitrim



Peacefully after a long life, well lived, reunited with his beloved Peggy. Loving and much loved father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son Tony and daughters Annette and Michelle, his sister Margaret (London), his sons-in-law Rudi and Steve and daughter-in-law Aileen, grandchildren, Sabrina, Anja, Kalja, Eli, Annie, Des, Cait, Mia, great-grandsons Josh, Leo and Callum. nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday 18th from 1pm to 4pm. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. House private at all other times please. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon on Wednesday 19th followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery (via The Rowing Club). Family flowers only, donations in lieu to "Memory Cafe" Carrick on Shannon, if desired.

Christina McDonald- Moser (née Stewart) -"Journeys End", Castlegal, Glencar, Sligo / Sligo Town, Sligo



Late of Garavogue Villas, Sligo, December 16th 2018, peacefully at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Sadly missed by family and friends. Reposing at her home at Castlegal from 4.00pm to 7.00pm on Tuesday, December 18th. Home private at all other times.

Celebration of life at 12noon on Wednesday, December 19th, in the Canis Major at the Clayton Hotel, Sligo. Private cremation will follow. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Fund c/o Seán Feehily Funeral Services, Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.