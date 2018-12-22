Leitrim deaths - Saturday, December 22, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Michael McManus, Drumhauver, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. 21st December 2018 (peacefully) at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his wife Clare. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sons Tony, Gabriel and Pat, daughters Michelle, Majella and Orla, daughters-in-law Rosalie and Fiona, son-in-law James, grandchildren, Shane, Michael, Melissa, Edel, Jayden, Ellie and Clare, great grandchildren Annie Mae and Fiadh, brother Bernard, sister Margaret, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle tomorrow evening, Sunday, from 3.30pm until 5.30pm with removal to St.Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, 24th December, at 11am with funeral afterwards to Drumshanbo New Cemetery.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Annemarie, son Darragh, daughters Lauren and Michaela, his parents Seán and Stasia, sister Annaleen her husband John and son Nathan, mother-in-law Mary McGrath, brother-in-law Gerry, sister-in-law Theresa (Burke), her husband John and daughters Shauna, Eva and Erin, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home today, Saturday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Sunday afternoon to St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon, for Mass at 1pm followed by cremation at Shannon Crematotium. Family flowers only please.

MITCHELL (Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin and formerly of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim) – December 20th 2018 (peacefully) surrounded by his family at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park. Patrick (Pat); dearly beloved husband of Peggy, much loved father of John and Gary and brother of the late Ciaran. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter-in-law Lisa, grandchildren Daniel, Adam, Jack, Rebecca, Bobby, Jamie, Lisa and Naomi, extended family and friends. Removal today, Saturday morning to Our Lady of Victories Church, Sallynoggin arriving at 9.45am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children, Crumlin.

Moran Rosaleen (née McKeever), Celbridge, Co Kildare (formerly of Druminchingore, Co. Leitrim), on December 20th 2018 in the care of staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her brothers Michael, John and Dan, sisters May and Teresa, sisters-in-law, step-children, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal today, Saturday, December 22nd, to Glasnevin Crematorium Chapel for 1pm Service.

May they all Rest In Peace.

