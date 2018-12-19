Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday December 19, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Peter Mulligan, Sallygrove, Nenagh, Tipperary / Dromod, Leitrim

Predeceased by his wife Barbara and grandson baby Luke Conroy. Loving father to Tony, Fiona, Eimear and Anna Marie (Clarke). Sadly missed by his children & treasured grandchildren Emma, Sarah, Ben, Alexandra and Oisin, sons-in-law Francis and Blaise, brothers Christy and Vincent, sisters Carmel and Geraldine, Sister in law Josephine and brother in law Terry, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and wonderful friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 o'c. followed by burial in Kilruane Graveyard.

Albert Hunt, The Plaza, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Coraughrim, Jamestown and London

Albert Hunt, The Plaza, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Coraughrim, Jamestown and London. Tuesday 18th December 2018 (peacefully) at St.Patrick' s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Pre-deceased by his daughter Karen, brothers George and Michael and sister Connie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Wayne (Arigna), daughter-in-law Erika, grandson Harley, sister Laura Bohan (Jamestown), brother-in-law Francie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St.Patrick's Hospital, Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday evening from 6.30 o'clock until 7.30 o'clock with removal on Friday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.30 o'clock.

Eddie Fahy, Dalkey, Co. Dublin and late of Ballinakill, Loughrea, Co. Galway

Eddie Fahy (Dalkey, Co. Dublin and late of Ballinakill, Loughrea, Co. Galway) 15th Dec, 2018. At St. Vincent’s Hospital, Elm Park, Dublin and previously in the care of the wonderful staff at Dalkey Community Unit Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Teresa (nee Roddy, originally of Ballyroddy, Elphin, Co. Roscommon). Eddie will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, sister Kathleen (USA), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Vincent’s Hospital Mortuary, Chapel of Rest on Friday morning with prayers at 10.30am followed by Removal at 11am to The Church of the Holy Trinity, Kilmaryal (Eircode F45 NX60) (Elphin) to arrive for Funeral Mass at 2.15pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas McCormack, Carrowkeel, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully, at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Maura (nee McGuire) and much loved father of Margaret, Vincent, Julie and Ciaran. He will be very sadly missed by his family, cherished grandchildren Diarmaid, Rory, Niall, Alicia, Seán and Hugh, son-in-law Tommy, daughters-in-law Imelda and Cathy, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday evening (19th Dec.) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin, arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Funeral thereafter in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Palliative Care.House private please.

Christina McDonald-Moser (née Stewart) Journey’s End", Castlegal, Glencar, Sligo / Sligo Town, Sligo

Late of Garavogue Villas, Sligo, December 16th 2018, peacefully at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Celebration of life at 12.00 noon on Wednesday, December 19th, in the Canis Major at the Clayton Hotel, Sligo. Private cremation will follow. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Fund c/o Seán Feehily Funeral Services, Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Bridget (Beatrice) Cunningham (née Brennan), Dublin 7 / Boyle, Roscommon

Cunningham, (nee Brennan) 15th Dec. 2018, Bridget (Beatrice) late of Dublin 7 and Boyle, Co. Roscommon, beloved wife of the late Bart Cunningham and dear mother of Bart and Yvonne. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her grandchildren Laura, Emma, Sarah and Katie, sister Norrie, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road, Dublin 7, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. All enquiries to Massey Bros. 018389774.

Noel Good, Ballyhugh, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Died on Monday, December 17th peacefully in the loving care of the management and staff at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Noel will be sadly missed by all the family circle, neighbours and friends. Resting in Lawlor's Funeral Home, Erne Hill, Belturbet on Wednesday from 12 noon until removal at 1.30pm to arrive at Kildallon Parish Church for Funeral Service at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Tony Keane, Boyle Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Leitrim

Peacefully after a long life, well lived, reunited with his beloved Peggy. Loving and much loved father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son Tony and daughters Annette and Michelle, his sister Margaret (London), his sons-in-law Rudi and Steve and daughter-in-law Aileen, grandchildren, Sabrina, Anja, Kalja, Eli, Annie, Des, Cait, Mia, great-grandsons Josh, Leo and Callum. nieces, relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon at 12 noon on Wednesday 19th followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery (via The Rowing Club). Family flowers only, donations in lieu to "Memory Cafe" Carrick on Shannon, if desired.

May they all Rest In Peace.