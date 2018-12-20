Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, December 20, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Agnes Smyth, Railway Rd. and formerly Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully at her residence. She will be sadly missed by her brother Peter (Pete), her sister Miriam (Martin), nephews, nieces, cousins, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence this Thursday evening from 5pm until 9pm. Removal on Friday morning arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Drumlea.

Peter Mulligan, Sallygrove, Nenagh, Tipperary / Dromod, Leitrim

Predeceased by his wife Barbara and grandson baby Luke Conroy. Loving father to Tony, Fiona, Eimear and Anna Marie (Clarke). Sadly missed by his children & treasured grandchildren Emma, Sarah, Ben, Alexandra and Oisin, sons-in-law Francis and Blaise, brothers Christy and Vincent, sisters Carmel and Geraldine, Sister in law Josephine and brother in law Terry, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and wonderful friends. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 o'c. at t. Mary's of the Rosary Churchfollowed by burial in Kilruane Graveyard.

Albert Hunt, The Plaza, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Coraughrim, Jamestown and London. Tuesday 18th December 2018 (peacefully) at St.Patrick' s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Pre-deceased by his daughter Karen, brothers George and Michael and sister Connie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Wayne (Arigna), daughter-in-law Erika, grandson Harley, sister Laura Bohan (Jamestown), brother-in-law Francie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital, Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday evening from 6.30 o'clock until 7.30 o'clock with removal on Friday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.30 o'clock.

Philomena Batute, 5 Dinglei Coush, West End, Bundoran, Donegal

Peacefully at the Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon. Funeral Mass today, Thursday, at 11 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, with burial afterwards in Bruckless Cemetery, Co. Donegal arriving at approximately 1pm. House strictly private please.

Kitty Caulfield (nee Kennedy) Edenaun, Elphin, Roscommon / Athenry, Galway

(And late of Carnaun, Athenry) Peacefully in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of PJ and mother of John and Anne Marie. Kitty will be sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter-in-law Therese, son-in-law Frank, cherished grandchildren Antony, Niall, David, Ellen, Cian and Daire, brother Dan, sisters Mary, Della and Rose, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home in Edenaun on Thursday (20th Dec) from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday (21st Dec) to St Patrick's Church, Elphin arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Brady's Funeral Directors, Elphin.

Eddie Fahy, Dalkey, Co. Dublin and late of Ballinakill, Loughrea, Co. Galway

Eddie Fahy (Dalkey, Co. Dublin and late of Ballinakill, Loughrea, Co. Galway) 15th Dec, 2018. At St. Vincent’s Hospital, Elm Park, Dublin and previously in the care of the wonderful staff at Dalkey Community Unit Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Teresa (nee Roddy, originally of Ballyroddy, Elphin, Co. Roscommon). Eddie will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, sister Kathleen (USA), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Vincent’s Hospital Mortuary, Chapel of Rest on Friday morning with prayers at 10.30am followed by Removal at 11am to The Church of the Holy Trinity, Kilmaryal (Eircode F45 NX60) (Elphin) to arrive for Funeral Mass at 2.15pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas McCormack, Carrowkeel, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully, at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Maura (nee McGuire) and much loved father of Margaret, Vincent, Julie and Ciaran. He will be very sadly missed by his family, cherished grandchildren Diarmaid, Rory, Niall, Alicia, Seán and Hugh, son-in-law Tommy, daughters-in-law Imelda and Cathy, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal on Thursday to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin, arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Funeral thereafter in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Palliative Care.House private please.

May they all Rest In Peace.