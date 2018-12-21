Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, December 21, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Rosaleen Moran (née McKeever) Celbridge, Kildare / Druminchingore, Leitrim



Moran Rosaleen (née McKeever), Celbridge, Co Kildare (formerly of Druminchingore, Co. Leitrim), on December 20th 2018 in the care of staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her brothers Michael, John and Dan, sisters May and Teresa, sisters-in-law, step-children, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, North Strand on Friday, December 21st, from 4pm till 6pm. Removal on Saturday, December 22nd, to Glasnevin Crematorium Chapel for 1pm Service.

Agnes Smyth, Railway Rd. and formerly Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully at her residence. She will be sadly missed by her brother Peter (Pete), her sister Miriam (Martin), nephews, nieces, cousins, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Friday morning arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Drumlea.



Albert Hunt, The Plaza, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Coraughrim, Jamestown and London

Albert Hunt, The Plaza, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Coraughrim, Jamestown and London. Tuesday 18th December 2018 (peacefully) at St.Patrick' s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Pre-deceased by his daughter Karen, brothers George and Michael and sister Connie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Wayne (Arigna), daughter-in-law Erika, grandson Harley, sister Laura Bohan (Jamestown), brother-in-law Francie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Friday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.30 o'clock.

Kitty Caulfield (nee Kennedy) Edenaun, Elphin, Roscommon / Athenry, Galway

(And late of Carnaun, Athenry) Peacefully in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of PJ and mother of John and Anne Marie. Kitty will be sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter-in-law Therese, son-in-law Frank, cherished grandchildren Antony, Niall, David, Ellen, Cian and Daire, brother Dan, sisters Mary, Della and Rose, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Friday (21st Dec) to St Patrick's Church, Elphin arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Brady's Funeral Directors, Elphin.

Eddie Fahy, Dalkey, Co. Dublin and late of Ballinakill, Loughrea, Co. Galway

Eddie Fahy (Dalkey, Co. Dublin and late of Ballinakill, Loughrea, Co. Galway) 15th Dec, 2018. At St. Vincent’s Hospital, Elm Park, Dublin and previously in the care of the wonderful staff at Dalkey Community Unit Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Teresa (nee Roddy, originally of Ballyroddy, Elphin, Co. Roscommon). Eddie will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, sister Kathleen (USA), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Vincent’s Hospital Mortuary, Chapel of Rest on Friday morning with prayers at 10.30am followed by Removal at 11am to The Church of the Holy Trinity, Kilmaryal (Eircode F45 NX60) (Elphin) to arrive for Funeral Mass at 2.15pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.