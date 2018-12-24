Deaths in Leitrim - December 24, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Aidan Bannon, Barney, Ardagh, Longford



Peacefully, at Beaumount Hospital, in his 19th year. Beloved son of Bernie and Anne and loving brother to Sinead. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother, father and sister, his aunts Mary, Ann Farrell (Ardagh Village), Evelyn Keenan (Clonscott), Mary McGowan (Newtownforbes), Claire O'Donnell (Enfield) and his uncles John (Coolcaw), Mel (Meeltenagh) and John Keenan (Clonscott), his cousins Claire and Kevin, Mel and Mark, David and Stephen, Fiona, Ashling and Niall, Ciaran and Louise, Monica, Colm and Brendan, neighbours, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

William Flanagan, Killaloe, Clare / Virginia, Cavan / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim



The death has occurred of William Flanagan, the Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe, Co Clare and formerly of Virginia, Co Cavan and Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim. William passed away peacefully on December, 23rd under the dedicated care of the Lakes Nursing home, Killaloe. Pre-deceased by his darling wife Eileen. Beloved father of Gail, adored grandfather of Conor and Jack and father in law of James (McCuskers). Sadly missed by his niece Maureen, all the Shannon family (Killeshandra, Co. Cavan) and his many friends, old and new. Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Killaloe on Thursday, 27th December from 10:30am, followed by removal at 11:30am to St Flannan’s Church, Killaloe for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Relig Lua, Killaloe. No flowers, donations in lieu to Milford Hospice.

Nancy O'Donnell (née Gildea), Corry, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occured of Nancy O'Donnell (nee Gildea), Corry, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Nancy passed away peacefully at the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Predeceased by her son David and grandson Darren. Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving husband Kevin, her sons Fergus, John and Maurice; daughter Louise; brothers John and Mick; son-in-law Thomas; daughters-in-law Sylvia, Veronica, Majella and Valerie; sisters-in-law Bridie, Monica and Alice; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge at 11.50am for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial to follow in Kilbride Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Michael McManus, Drumhauver, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Michael McManus, Drumhauver, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. 21st December 2018 (peacefully) at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his wife Clare. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sons Tony, Gabriel and Pat, daughters Michelle, Majella and Orla, daughters-in-law Rosalie and Fiona, son-in-law James, grandchildren, Shane, Michael, Melissa, Edel, Jayden, Ellie and Clare, great grandchildren Annie Mae and Fiadh, brother Bernard, sister Margaret, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, 24th December, at 11am at St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo with funeral afterwards to Drumshanbo New Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.