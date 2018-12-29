Leitrim deaths - Saturday, December 29, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Edward McKiernan Claremount, Oughterard, Co.Galway formerly Aughavas, Carrigallen

Edward McKiernan Claremount, Oughterard, Co.Galway formerly Aughavas, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim on the 26th of December at UCHG. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget, son Fergus, daughter Michelle, his sister Loretta, daughter in law Eithne, nieces, nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Arriving at Oughterard Church on Saturday the 29th for requiem mass at 10.30, with burial afterwards in Kilcummin Cemetery Oughterard. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Parkinson's association.



Elizabeth (Lilly) Gill,( née Cronogue) Cara Court, Summerhill, formerly of Curramartin, and Disternan, Drumsna, Leitrim

Elizabeth (Lilly) Gill,( née Cronogue) Cara Court, Summerhill, Carrick on Shannon, and formerly of Curramartin and Dristernan, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim. In her 88th Year. Peacefully in the tender loving care of all the staff of The River Mead Unit St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, Thursday 27th December 2018. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael, deeply regretted by her sorrowing son Joe, her daughters Maire, Carmal, and Christina, sister May, daughter-in-law Noelene, sons-in-law Freddie and Fergus, sister-in-law Helen, brother-in-law George, grand children, great grand children, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Requiem mass on Saturday 29th December at 11 a.m in The church of the immaculate conception Drumsna followed by burial in Jamestown Cemetery.

Frances Geddes (née Browne) Santry, Dublin / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

Geddes (née Browne) Frances (Santry, Dublin 9 and formerly of Gortinure, Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim) (24th December, 2018) (peacefully) in the care of all the staff in St Agnes’ Ward in the Mater Hospital. Dear mother of Liam and Fergus and daughter Tina. Predeceased by her husband Patrick and daughter Pamela; sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Saturday morning to Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road, arriving at 9.50 o’clock funeral after 10 o’clock Mass to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Bridget Smith (née Sorohan), Mount Merrion, Dublin / Arva, Cavan

Smith Bridget (née Sorohan) (Mount Merrion, Dublin and late of Arva, Cavan) – December 20, 2018 (suddenly) at home. Wife and best friend of Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons Fergal and Cormac, daughter Síle, brothers Brian, Seamus and Seán, sisters Maureen, Sheila and Eileen, son-in-law Ben, daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Leila, Conor, Aisling and Oscar, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday (Dec 29) at 10am in the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion, followed by burial at Deans Grange Cemetery.

Jim McCabe, Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Jim McCabe, Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers Martin, Peter, Pat and Michael, sisters Anne, Nuala, Mary and Mairead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews neighbours and many friends.Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Drumreilly with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Doreen Sexton Cabinteely, Dublin 18 and formerly of Killeshandra, County Cavan

The death has occurred of Doreen Sexton late of Cabinteely, Dublin 18 and formerly of Killeshandra, County Cavan, peacefully, on Thursday 27th December in the compassionate care of the staff of St Joseph’s Nursing Home, Shankill and surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Eugene, her sister Myra Gillece and her son-in-law Paul Devenney. Very sadly missed by her loving daughters, Imelda and Noelle, brother Gerald, and granddaughter, Emily, nieces and nephews, relatives and her large circle of friends.

Funeral service at St. Bridget’s Church in Killeshandra, County Cavan at 11am on Saturday, 29th December with burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

Kenneth Magee Ballyhugh, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan

Magee, Kenneth, Ballyhugh, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. Thursday December 27th, peacefully in Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Very sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Hazel, sons Clive and Neville, daughters-in-law Barbara and Judi, adored grandchildren Cameron, Craig and Ella, brothers Mervyn, Stanley and Kingsley, sister-in-law Audrey, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Remains will be reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet (H14F998) on Saturday from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Service in Drumlane Parish Church on Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock followed by private cremation. House Private Please

Joseph (Joe) Braiden, Bawn, Killeshandra, Cavan



Braiden, 28 December 2018, Bawn, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family, Joseph (Joe), deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia, sons Ronan, Kelan, Enda, daughters Ailish and Orla, granddaughter Croiagh, daughter-in-law Anna, brothers Gerald, Fergus, sister Sheila, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at all times. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to Palliative Care, Cavan.

Sarah McHugh, Castlecourt, Newtownforbes, Longford



Sarah, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, following a long illness bravely borne. Sarah will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her father Elliott, mother Pat, sister Rachel, aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.

Resting at Glennon’s Funeral home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Sunday from 4 o’clock concluding with prayers at 7 o’clock. Removal on Monday to arrive at St. Paul’s Church of Ireland, Newtownforbes, for Funeral Service at 2 o’clock, interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice & The Irish Cancer Society, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

May they all Rest In Peace.