Leitrim deaths - Sunday, December 30, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Kenneth Magee, Ballyhugh, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan

Magee, Kenneth, Ballyhugh, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. Thursday December 27th, peacefully in Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Very sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Hazel, sons Clive and Neville, daughters-in-law Barbara and Judi, adored grandchildren Cameron, Craig and Ella, brothers Mervyn, Stanley and Kingsley, sister-in-law Audrey, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Remains will be reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet (H14F998) on Saturday from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Service in Drumlane Parish Church on Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock followed by private cremation. House Private Please

Joseph (Joe) Braiden, Bawn, Killeshandra, Cavan

Braiden, 28 December 2018, Bawn, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family, Joseph (Joe), deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia, sons Ronan, Kelan, Enda, daughters Ailish and Orla, granddaughter Croiagh, daughter-in-law Anna, brothers Gerald, Fergus, sister Sheila, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at all times. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to Palliative Care, Cavan.

Sarah McHugh, Castlecourt, Newtownforbes, Longford

Sarah, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, following a long illness bravely borne. Sarah will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her father Elliott, mother Pat, sister Rachel, aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.

Resting at Glennon’s Funeral home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Sunday from 4 o’clock concluding with prayers at 7 o’clock. Removal on Monday to arrive at St. Paul’s Church of Ireland, Newtownforbes, for Funeral Service at 2 o’clock, interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice & The Irish Cancer Society, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Brian Mulvey, Kiltoghert, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Brian Mulvey, Kiltoghert, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. December 28th 2018 (peacefully) at home. Predeceased by his son Barry, his beloved wife Breege and brother Cyril. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Bronagh, son-in-law Warren, brothers Michael (Butlersbridge, Cavan) and Joe (Kiltoghert), sisters Kay Deignan (Kells, Co.Meath), Bridie McWeeney (Carrick-on-Shannon), Peggy (Dublin) and Rosemary McDermott (Croghan Road), partner Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at his home today Sunday, from 2-6pm with removal on Monday morning to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St.Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

House private outside of reposing times please.

May they all Rest In Peace.