Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, December 31, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Leonie Perry (née Soden), No 8 The Maisonettes, Plunkett Ave, Boyle, Roscommon / Monkstown, Dublin



The death has occurred of Leonie Perry (nee Soden), No 8 The Maisonettes, Plunkett Ave, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Monkstown, Co. Dublin, on Saturday 29th December. Peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors and nursing staff at Sligo University Hospital. Leonie will be greatly missed by her loving husband Peter, her daughter Catherine, her sons Peter and Shane,their wives Eve and Sinead,her grandchildren Mia, Sabrina, Marnie and Juno, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Mary Culhane, Drumcondra, Dublin / Tarbert, Kerry / Drumlish, Longford



Late of Drumcondra, Dublin, formerly of Doonard, Tarbert, Co. Kerry and Drumlish, Co. Longford. Peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Oisín Ward, St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park. Beloved sister of Helen, Ita, Pauline, J.J., Connie and the late Rosemary and beloved daughter of the late John (Jackie) and Rose. Sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and especially her long term friend Nora.

Tommy Baxter, Druminchin, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Tommy Baxter, Druminchin, Carrigallen,Co Leitrim. December 28th peacefully at Cavan General Hospital.Deepely regretted and sadly missed by daughters Ann and Mary grandchildren,son in laws.daughter in laws, relatives, and friends. Reposing at the home of his daughter and son in law Michael and Ann Mc Govern,Killahurk, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim today Monday 31st December from 12 o clock until 4 o clock. House private at all other tmes please. Removal on Monday evening to Saint Mary's Church, Carrigallen Co Leitrim, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o clock with burial immediately afterwards to adjoining Cemetery.

Sarah McHugh, Castlecourt, Newtownforbes, Longford

Sarah, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, following a long illness bravely borne. Sarah will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her father Elliott, mother Pat, sister Rachel, aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends. Removal on Monday to arrive at St. Paul’s Church of Ireland, Newtownforbes, for Funeral Service at 2 o’clock, interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice & The Irish Cancer Society, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Brian Mulvey, Kiltoghert, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Brian Mulvey, Kiltoghert, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. December 28th 2018 (peacefully) at home. Predeceased by his son Barry, his beloved wife Breege and brother Cyril. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Bronagh, son-in-law Warren, brothers Michael (Butlersbridge, Cavan) and Joe (Kiltoghert), sisters Kay Deignan (Kells, Co.Meath), Bridie McWeeney (Carrick-on-Shannon), Peggy (Dublin) and Rosemary McDermott (Croghan Road), partner Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Removal on Monday morning to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St.Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. House private outside of reposing times please.

May they all Rest In Peace.