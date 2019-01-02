Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, January 2, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Pauline O'Rourke, 26 Plunkett Aveune, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully in Sligo University Hospital, in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff in the Oncology Unit. Sadly missed by her daughter Jenni, sons Keith and Derek, sisters Breege and Mary, brothers Chris, Micheal and Francis, partner Mickey and daughter Jessie, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Wednesday evening 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian burial in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle Thursday morning at 11o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to the North West Hospice c/o Mahons Funeral Directors, Boyle.

Rose Mills (née Mc Morrow), Drimnagh, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Mills (nee Mc Morrow) Rose, (Drimnagh, Dublin 12 and formerly Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim). December 31st 2018, (peacefully) at St. James's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, David and Derek, daughters in law Mary, Margaret and Maura, grandchildren Philip, Lindsey, Bryan, Fiona and Cleo, great-grandchildren Jack, Freya, Sadie and Millie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Thursday from 6o'c until 7o'c. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10o'c in Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road followed by burial in Cruagh Cemetery, Rathfarnham. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the Mother McAuley Centre (donation box in church).

Verena Ebbitt (née Tilson), Corraquill, Belturbet, Cavan

Peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Wife of the late Stanley and mother of the late Yvonne Reilly. Very sadly missed by her daughter Valerie, sons John and Derek, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, all the family circle, neighbours and friends. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at Annagh Parish Church, Belturbet for funeral service at 2 pm with burial afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, to Annagh Parish Church, Belturbet, C/o Clive Magee, Funeral Director, Ballyhugh, Ballyconnell.



Leonie Perry (née Soden), No 8 The Maisonettes, Plunkett Ave, Boyle, Roscommon / Monkstown, Dublin

The death has occurred of Leonie Perry (nee Soden), No 8 The Maisonettes, Plunkett Ave, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Monkstown, Co. Dublin, on Saturday 29th December. Peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors and nursing staff at Sligo University Hospital. Leonie will be greatly missed by her loving husband Peter, her daughter Catherine, her sons Peter and Shane, their wives Eve and Sinead, her grandchildren Mia, Sabrina, Marnie and Juno, relatives and a large circle of friends. Leonie's remains will be arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for Funeral Mass on Wednesday 2nd of January at 7pm. Burial will take place in Deansgrange Cemetery in Blackrock, Co. Dublin on Thursday 3rd of January at 1.30pm. Family flowers only.



Mary Culhane, Drumcondra, Dublin / Tarbert, Kerry / Drumlish, Longford

Late of Drumcondra, Dublin, formerly of Doonard, Tarbert, Co. Kerry and Drumlish, Co. Longford. Peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Oisín Ward, St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park. Beloved sister of Helen, Ita, Pauline, J.J., Connie and the late Rosemary and beloved daughter of the late John (Jackie) and Rose. Sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and especially her long term friend Nora. Reposing at her home from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday evening, Jan 2nd. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, Jan 3rd, at 10am at Corpus Christi Church, Homefarm Road, Drumcondra, followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. No flowers please

Anthony Noone, Carnakitt , Tulsk, Tulsk, Roscommon / Phibsboro, Dublin

The death has occurred of Anthony Noone, Carnakitt, Tulsk, Co Roscommon. On Sunday December 30th 2018 at the Mater Hospital, Dublin following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sisters Mary, Teresa and Phyllis. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, his sons Martin, Michael, Paraic and daughter Ann Marie (Doheny) Tipperary, his sisters Beryl (Dublin), Ita (Longford) and brother Joe (UK). Sadly missed by son-in-law Seamus, daughters in-law Margaret and Mary, grandchildren Jack, Bobby, Max, Jake, Zara and Alex, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday January 2nd at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Ogulla Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.