Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, January 3, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Pauline O'Rourke, 26 Plunkett Aveune, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully in Sligo University Hospital, in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff in the Oncology Unit. Sadly missed by her daughter Jenni, sons Keith and Derek, sisters Breege and Mary, brothers Chris, Micheal and Francis, partner Mickey and daughter Jessie, relatives and friends. Mass of Christian burial in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle Thursday morning at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to the North West Hospice c/o Mahons Funeral Directors, Boyle.



Rose Mills (née Mc Morrow), Drimnagh, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Mills (nee Mc Morrow) Rose, (Drimnagh, Dublin 12 and formerly Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim). December 31st 2018, (peacefully) at St. James's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, David and Derek, daughters in law Mary, Margaret and Maura, grandchildren Philip, Lindsey, Bryan, Fiona and Cleo, great-grandchildren Jack, Freya, Sadie and Millie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Thursday from 6-7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am in Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road followed by burial in Cruagh Cemetery, Rathfarnham. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the Mother McAuley Centre (donation box in church).



Leonie Perry (née Soden), No 8 The Maisonettes, Plunkett Ave, Boyle, Roscommon / Monkstown, Dublin

The death has occurred of Leonie Perry (nee Soden), No 8 The Maisonettes, Plunkett Ave, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Monkstown, Co. Dublin, on Saturday 29th December. Peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors and nursing staff at Sligo University Hospital. Leonie will be greatly missed by her loving husband Peter, her daughter Catherine, her sons Peter and Shane, their wives Eve and Sinead, her grandchildren Mia, Sabrina, Marnie and Juno, relatives and a large circle of friends. Burial will take place in Deansgrange Cemetery in Blackrock, Co. Dublin on Thursday 3rd of January at 1.30pm. Family flowers only.



Mary Culhane, Drumcondra, Dublin / Tarbert, Kerry / Drumlish, Longford

Late of Drumcondra, Dublin, formerly of Doonard, Tarbert, Co. Kerry and Drumlish, Co. Longford. Peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Oisín Ward, St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park. Beloved sister of Helen, Ita, Pauline, J.J., Connie and the late Rosemary and beloved daughter of the late John (Jackie) and Rose. Sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and especially her long term friend Nora. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, Jan 3rd, at 10am at Corpus Christi Church, Homefarm Road, Drumcondra, followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. No flowers please

Brendan Mulvey, Whitehall, Dublin / Ballinaglera, Leitrim



Mulvey, Brendan (Whitehall, Dublin and Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim) peacefully on 29th December 2018; beloved husband of Siobhan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sister Mary, brothers John, Tony, Frank, Vincent and Kevin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road on Thursday 3rd January 2019 , from 4 -6 pm. Removal on Friday to the Church of The Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall arriving at 9.50 am for Mass at 10 am. Funeral afterwards to Balgriffin Cemetery New Extension.

John Joseph Cronogue, Kilkenny / Granard, Longford



John Joseph Cronogue, Cardiff, Wales and late of Granard, Co. Longford. Suddenly on Saturday 29th December 2018 in Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Margaret, daughters Ann Marie and Petra, son Paul, step daughters Patricia, Anita and Elaine, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister Ann, brother Peter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, Kilkenny (R95 Y443) on Thursday 3rd January 2019 with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am in The Church of the Assumption, Callan. Cremation will take place afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 1.30pm.

Thomas Beirne, The Plains, Boyle, Roscommon



Peacefully at University Hospital, Sligo. Predeceased by his wife Peggie and sisters Una and Maureen. Sadly missed by his daughter Sharon, sons James and David, grandchildren, Grainne, Kieran, Heather, Ciara, Clodagh, Ella and Luke, great grandchild Roisin, daughters-in-law Marie and Mary, sister Josie (Scotland) nieces, nephew, relative and friends.

Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle Friday evening 4 -7pm arriving Cootehall Church, 8pm. Mass of Christian burial on Saturday morning at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Ardcarne Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations in lieu to the Patient Comfort Fund, Medical North, University Hospital Sligo. c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.

May they all Rest In Peace.