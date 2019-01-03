Leitrim deaths - Thursday, January 3, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Rose Mills (née Mc Morrow), Drimnagh, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Mills (nee Mc Morrow) Rose, (Drimnagh, Dublin 12 and formerly Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim). December 31st 2018, (peacefully) at St. James's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, David and Derek, daughters in law Mary, Margaret and Maura, grandchildren Philip, Lindsey, Bryan, Fiona and Cleo, great-grandchildren Jack, Freya, Sadie and Millie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Thursday from 6-7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am in Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road followed by burial in Cruagh Cemetery, Rathfarnham. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to the Mother McAuley Centre (donation box in church).

Brendan Mulvey, Whitehall, Dublin / Ballinaglera, Leitrim

Mulvey, Brendan (Whitehall, Dublin and Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim) peacefully on 29th December 2018; beloved husband of Siobhan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sister Mary, brothers John, Tony, Frank, Vincent and Kevin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road on Thursday 3rd January 2019 , from 4 -6 pm. Removal on Friday to the Church of The Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall arriving at 9.50 am for Mass at 10 am. Funeral afterwards to Balgriffin Cemetery New Extension.

John Joseph Cronogue, Kilkenny / Granard, Longford

John Joseph Cronogue, Cardiff, Wales and late of Granard, Co. Longford. Suddenly on Saturday 29th December 2018 in Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Margaret, daughters Ann Marie and Petra, son Paul, step daughters Patricia, Anita and Elaine, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister Ann, brother Peter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, Kilkenny (R95 Y443) on Thursday 3rd January 2019 with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am in The Church of the Assumption, Callan. Cremation will take place afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 1.30pm.

Thomas Beirne, The Plains, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully at University Hospital, Sligo. Predeceased by his wife Peggie and sisters Una and Maureen. Sadly missed by his daughter Sharon, sons James and David, grandchildren, Grainne, Kieran, Heather, Ciara, Clodagh, Ella and Luke, great grandchild Roisin, daughters-in-law Marie and Mary, sister Josie (Scotland) nieces, nephew, relative and friends. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle Friday evening 4 -7pm arriving Cootehall Church, 8pm. Mass of Christian burial on Saturday morning at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Ardcarne Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations in lieu to the Patient Comfort Fund, Medical North, University Hospital Sligo. c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.

May they all Rest In Peace.