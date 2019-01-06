Leitrim area deaths - Sunday, January 6th, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Michael Vincent McMorrow, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim



Michael Vincent McMorrow, Cornacloy, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim, peacefully on Saturday, 5th January, 2019, at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Deeply regretted by his loving children, John (Trim), Martin (Paris), Marian (Strokestown), Breege (Galway), Michelle (Strokestown), Olivia (Ennis), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St Michael's Church, Glenfarne to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Abbey Haven Nursing Home.

Brendan Byrne, Rosses Point, Co. Sligo / Dromahair, Co. Leitrim

Brendan Byrne of Colmcille Drive, Rosses Point, Co. Sligo and formerly of Tully, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, brother of Carrie Maguire, Ballinode, Co. Sligo. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair on Sunday from 4.30pm to 6.15pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery arriving at 7 pm. Funeral mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 4 pm.

Roy Shannon, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Roy Shannon, Green Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at his residence on Friday, 4th January, 2019. Sadly missed by his wife Tessa, daughters Sarah and Amie, sons Nicholas and Ivan, brother Aidan, grandchildren, Finn, Nicholas, Conaire, Alice and Aaron, relative and friends. R.I.P. Funeral Service in Church of Ireland, Green Street, Boyle, on Sunday, January 6th at 12.30 pm. Private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

May they all Rest In Peace.