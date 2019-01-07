Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, January 7, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Josephine Prior (née Mc Hugh), Drumderg, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Jim Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family sons Gerry, Paddy (Dunboyne), Brian (New York), Seamus, Sean, Damien, Raymond and Paul, brother Micheal (England), sister Mary McGoldrick (Belturbert), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Reposing at her residence today, Monday, from 2pm until 6pm. House private at all other times please. Removal this Monday arriving at St Brigid's Church, Corraleehan at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

J.J. Geelan, Cloonturk, Dromod, Leitrim



J.J. Geelan, Cloonturk, Dromod, Co Leitrim. January 6th 2019 (peacefully) at his home, loving husband of Liz (Bunny) and dear father of Anne-Marie Tierney, (Oughterard, Co. Galway), Joseph, (Cloonturk) and Eliza O’Grady, (Roscam, Co. Galway). Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Padraig, Joseph’s girlfriend Sinead, grandchildren Cillian and Saoirse, sister Marie Walpole, brother Liam, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home today, Monday, from 4pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Margaret (Peggy) Elis (née Duffy), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Ellis (née Duffy), Treanmore, Mohill peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved wife of Liam and much loved mother of Richard, Padraig, Gayle and Gerry. Daughter in law, Kathleen, son in law, Jimmy, Beloved grandchildren, Aisling, Maìread, Siobhan, Liam, Katelynn, Nicole, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Monday from 2 o’clock to 5 o’clock, followed by removal at 7 o’clock to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill. Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock on Tuesday morning followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter, sons, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Sean McHugh, Arderra, Corlough, Cavan



Peacefully at the Lisdarn Care Unit for the Elderly, Cavan. He will be sadly missed by his relatives, good neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Monday from 2pm until 6pm with removal to St. Patrick' s Church, Corlough arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Jackie Murphy, Oriel House, Belturbet, Cavan / Cavan Town, Cavan



Jackie Murphy, Oriel House, Belturbet, Co. Cavan and formerly Tullacmongan, Cavan Town. Saturday, January 5th 2019 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved Husband of the late Irene and devoted Father of Paul, Clare and Ezme. Sadly missed by his loving family, his adored grandchildren, sisters Rosie, Anna and Adele, brothers-in-law David and Brian, nephews, nieces, all his relatives and many friends. Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan (H12C821) thisevening Monday, from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in the Cathedral of Ss Patrick & Felim, Cavan followed by burial in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Killygarry.

Michael Vincent McMorrow, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim

Michael Vincent McMorrow, Cornacloy, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim, peacefully on Saturday, 5th January, 2019, at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Deeply regretted by his loving children, John (Trim), Martin (Paris), Marian (Strokestown), Breege (Galway), Michelle (Strokestown), Olivia (Ennis), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, cousins, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday at St Michael's Church, Glenfarne at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Abbey Haven Nursing Home.

Brendan Byrne, Rosses Point, Co. Sligo / Dromahair, Co. Leitrim

Brendan Byrne of Colmcille Drive, Rosses Point, Co. Sligo and formerly of Tully, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, brother of Carrie Maguire, Ballinode, Co. Sligo. Funeral mass on Monday at 12 noon at St. Mary's Church, Killenummery followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 4 pm.

Eileen Ginty (née Biesty), Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck, Longford / Kiltimagh, Mayo



in her 98th year, predeceased by her husband Patrick. Peacefully at her residence in the loving care of her family. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sons Patrick, John and Martin, daughter Mary and her son P.J. daughters-in law Elizabeth and Denise, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren.sister-in-law Mary Henry, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Connell's Funeral Chapel, Church St., Longford on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck arriving at 8pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.