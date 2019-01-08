Deaths in Leitrim, Tuesday, January 8, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Josephine Prior (née Mc Hugh), Drumderg, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Jim Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family sons Gerry, Paddy (Dunboyne), Brian (New York), Seamus, Sean, Damien, Raymond and Paul, brother Micheal (England), sister Mary McGoldrick (Belturbert), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday morning at 11am in St Brigid's Church, Corraleehan with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



J.J. Geelan, Cloonturk, Dromod, Leitrim

J.J. Geelan, Cloonturk, Dromod, Co Leitrim. January 6th 2019 (peacefully) at his home, loving husband of Liz (Bunny) and dear father of Anne-Marie Tierney, (Oughterard, Co. Galway), Joseph, (Cloonturk) and Eliza O’Grady, (Roscam, Co. Galway). Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Padraig, Joseph’s girlfriend Sinead, grandchildren Cillian and Saoirse, sister Marie Walpole, brother Liam, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal today, Tuesday to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Margaret (Peggy) Elis (née Duffy), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Ellis (née Duffy), Treanmore, Mohill peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved wife of Liam and much loved mother of Richard, Padraig, Gayle and Gerry. Daughter in law, Kathleen, son in law, Jimmy, Beloved grandchildren, Aisling, Maìread, Siobhan, Liam, Katelynn, Nicole, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at 11am this Tuesday morning followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter, sons, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Sean McHugh, Arderra, Corlough, Cavan

Peacefully at the Lisdarn Care Unit for the Elderly, Cavan. He will be sadly missed by his relatives, good neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass this Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Patrick' s Church, Corlough followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Jackie Murphy, Oriel House, Belturbet, Cavan / Cavan Town, Cavan

Jackie Murphy, Oriel House, Belturbet, Co. Cavan and formerly Tullacmongan, Cavan Town. Saturday, January 5th 2019 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved Husband of the late Irene and devoted Father of Paul, Clare and Ezme. Sadly missed by his loving family, his adored grandchildren, sisters Rosie, Anna and Adele, brothers-in-law David and Brian, nephews, nieces, all his relatives and many friends. Funeral Mass this Tuesday morning at 11am in the Cathedral of Ss Patrick & Felim, Cavan followed by burial in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Killygarry.

Eileen Ginty (née Biesty), Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck, Longford / Kiltimagh, Mayo

in her 98th year, predeceased by her husband Patrick. Peacefully at her residence in the loving care of her family. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sons Patrick, John and Martin, daughter Mary and her son P.J. daughters-in law Elizabeth and Denise, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren.sister-in-law Mary Henry, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral mass this Tuesday at 12 noon at St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, followed by burial in Ballinamuck New Cemetery.

Kathleen Merrifield (née Moore), Ardloughill, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Kathleen Merrifield, Ardloughill, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Retired National School teacher. Beloved wife of John, mother of Sonia, Dublin, David, Ballyshannon, Johnathan, Ballyshannon, Judith, Sligo, Elizabeth, Bundoran, Peter, Ballyshannon, Grandchildren; Laurie, Ethan and Liam. Beloved sister of Alice and the late May Duighan. Sadly missed by the extended family.

Reposing at the family home today, Tuesday from 2-8pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon on Wednesday for mass of the resurrection at 11 am with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers Only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Aquired Brain Injuiries of Ireland (ABII) c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

Mary Ellen Ward (née Carroll), Drumlease, Dromahair, Leitrim



Ward - Mary Ellen nee Carroll, Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, January 7th 2019 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Pee. Sadly missed by her son Sean and partner Patricia, daughters Mary, Eileen, Carol and Claire, sons-in-law Ronnie, Ciaran and Noel, grandchildren Natalie, Stefanie, Ciara, Eva, Caroline, Emily, Jack and Stephen, grandsons-in-law Johny and Kevin, sisters Lily, Kathleen, Teresa, Ita, Josephine, Patsy and Winnie, brothers Michael Patrick and John, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law Josie Ward, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5- 8pm. House private thereafter. Removal on Thursday to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the National Rehabilitation Centre, Dún Laoghaire, Dublin.

Rose Reynolds, Hyde Street, Mohill, Leitrim



Rose Reynolds, Hyde Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Died 6th January 2019, peacefully at Lough Errill Private Nursing Home. Survived by her brother Frank, sister Mary Mitchell (Cloone), sister-in-law Bridie, nieces, Nephews and extended family. Reposing at Lough Errill Private Nursing Home on Tuesday from 2-5pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations to Lough Errill Patient Comfort Fund.

Brian Gormley, Carnurlar, Elphin, Roscommon



Unexpectedly at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Tina and Tracy. Brian will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Gary and Adrian, grandchildren Mark, Joseph and Gillian, sisters Carmel, Mai and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Tina and son-in-law Gary (in Carnurlar Eircode F45 EO86) on Tuesday (8th January) from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (9th January) to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin arriing for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to C.O.P.D Support Ireland c/o Brady's Funeral Directors Elphin.

May they all Rest In Peace.