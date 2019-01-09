Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday January 9. 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Kathleen Merrifield (née Moore), Ardloughill, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Kathleen Merrifield, Ardloughill, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Retired National School teacher. Beloved wife of John, mother of Sonia, Dublin, David, Ballyshannon, Johnathan, Ballyshannon, Judith, Sligo, Elizabeth, Bundoran, Peter, Ballyshannon, Grandchildren; Laurie, Ethan and Liam. Beloved sister of Alice and the late May Duighan. Sadly missed by the extended family.

Funeral to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon on Wednesday for mass of the resurrection at 11 am with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers Only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Aquired Brain Injuiries of Ireland (ABII) c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

Mary Ellen Ward (née Carroll), Drumlease, Dromahair, Leitrim

Ward - Mary Ellen nee Carroll, Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, January 7th 2019 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Pee. Sadly missed by her son Sean and partner Patricia, daughters Mary, Eileen, Carol and Claire, sons-in-law Ronnie, Ciaran and Noel, grandchildren Natalie, Stefanie, Ciara, Eva, Caroline, Emily, Jack and Stephen, grandsons-in-law Johny and Kevin, sisters Lily, Kathleen, Teresa, Ita, Josephine, Patsy and Winnie, brothers Michael Patrick and John, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law Josie Ward, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5- 8pm. House private thereafter. Removal on Thursday to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the National Rehabilitation Centre, Dún Laoghaire, Dublin.

Rose Reynolds, Hyde Street, Mohill, Leitrim

Rose Reynolds, Hyde Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Died 6th January 2019, peacefully at Lough Errill Private Nursing Home. Survived by her brother Frank, sister Mary Mitchell (Cloone), sister-in-law Bridie, nieces, Nephews and extended family. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Mohill on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations to Lough Errill Patient Comfort Fund.

Brian Gormley, Carnurlar, Elphin, Roscommon

Unexpectedly at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Tina and Tracy. Brian will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Gary and Adrian, grandchildren Mark, Joseph and Gillian, sisters Carmel, Mai and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Wednesday morning (9th January) to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin arriing for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to C.O.P.D Support Ireland c/o Brady's Funeral Directors Elphin.

May they all Rest In Peace.