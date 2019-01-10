Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, January 10, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Mary Ellen (Aileen) Flynn (née McKeon), Derrynawana, Aghacashel, Leitrim

Peacefully at home.Beloved wife of the late Frank. Predeceased by her brothers Shane and Farrel and her daughter in law Anna Marie. Deeply regretted by her sons J.J., Frankie, Joseph, Cathal and Brendan, daughters Gretta (Meehan) Christina (Holohan) Carmel (Maxwell) and Joan (Maguire) brother Francis, sister Joan McLoughlin (Luton) sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home until 4.00pm on Thursday, 10th January, followed by Removal to St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Vincent Beirne, Ardmore, Boyle, Roscommon



Vincent Beirne, peacefully, at his residence in Birmingham, late Ardmore, Boyle, Co.Roscommon, predeceased by his sister Nora. Sadly missed by his brother Paddy, Plunkett home, Boyle, nephew Andrew Cryan, niece Mary Cryan, relatives and friends. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Friday evening from 4.30pm until 6pm, arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 6.30pm. Mass of Christian burial on Saturday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Cloonshanville Cemetery. Frenchpark. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.



Mary Ellen Ward (née Carroll), Drumlease, Dromahair, Leitrim

Ward - Mary Ellen nee Carroll, Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, January 7th 2019 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Pee. Sadly missed by her son Sean and partner Patricia, daughters Mary, Eileen, Carol and Claire, sons-in-law Ronnie, Ciaran and Noel, grandchildren Natalie, Stefanie, Ciara, Eva, Caroline, Emily, Jack and Stephen, grandsons-in-law Johny and Kevin, sisters Lily, Kathleen, Teresa, Ita, Josephine, Patsy and Winnie, brothers Michael Patrick and John, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law Josie Ward, relatives and friends. Removal on Thursday to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the National Rehabilitation Centre, Dún Laoghaire, Dublin.

Martina (Tina) Burke (née Ryan) Riversdale, Knockvicar, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath

Martina (Tina) Burke (née Ryan), Riversdale, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly Fardrum, Athlone, January 8th 2019 (peacefully) in the tender care of the staff at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin and surrounded by her devoted husband and family. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Nora and infant sister Marie-Angela. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband John, daughters Fiona, Áine, Eithne and Úna, son Martin, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother John, sisters Pat, Pauline, Therese and Maria, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relations, neighbours and her much loved artistic friends and former teaching colleagues.

Reposing at her family home on Thursday (January 10) from 3.00 p.m. until 9.00 p.m. and on Friday (January 11) from 3 pm. until 9 pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kileenan Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.

May they all Rest In Peace.