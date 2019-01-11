Leitrim deaths, Friday, January 11, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Mary Ellen (Aileen) Flynn (née McKeon), Derrynawana, Aghacashel, Leitrim

Peacefully at home.Beloved wife of the late Frank. Predeceased by her brothers Shane and Farrel and her daughter in law Anna Marie. Deeply regretted by her sons J.J., Frankie, Joseph, Cathal and Brendan, daughters Gretta (Meehan) Christina (Holohan) Carmel (Maxwell) and Joan (Maguire) brother Francis, sister Joan McLoughlin (Luton) sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass this Friday morning at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Vincent Beirne, Ardmore, Boyle, Roscommon

Vincent Beirne, peacefully, at his residence in Birmingham, late Ardmore, Boyle, Co.Roscommon, predeceased by his sister Nora. Sadly missed by his brother Paddy, Plunkett home, Boyle, nephew Andrew Cryan, niece Mary Cryan, relatives and friends. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Friday evening from 4.30pm until 6pm, arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, at 6.30pm. Mass of Christian burial on Saturday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Cloonshanville Cemetery. Frenchpark. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.

Martina (Tina) Burke (née Ryan) Riversdale, Knockvicar, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath

Martina (Tina) Burke (née Ryan), Riversdale, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly Fardrum, Athlone, January 8th 2019 (peacefully) in the tender care of the staff at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin and surrounded by her devoted husband and family. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Nora and infant sister Marie-Angela. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband John, daughters Fiona, Áine, Eithne and Úna, son Martin, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother John, sisters Pat, Pauline, Therese and Maria, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relations, neighbours and her much loved artistic friends and former teaching colleagues.

Reposing at her family home today Friday (January 11) from 3 -9 pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kileenan Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.

Tommy (Sonny) Flynn, Bundoran, Donegal / Killargue, Leitrim



Tommy Flynn, known as Sonny, East End, Bundoran, Co Donegal and formerly of Killargue, Co Leitrim. In his 103rd year, peacefully, at The North West Hospice, the Mall, Sligo. Beloved husband of Maureen. Father of Brendan (Monaghan), Martin (Sligo), Patrica (Sligo), Michael (England) and brother Michael (Dublin), grandchildren and extended family.

Reposing at his late residence, Friday from 2-9pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday to The Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, for the Mass of the Ressurection at 11am with interment in St. Ninne's Cemetery, Bundoran.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to The NorthWest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.House private to family on the morning of the funeral, please.

Mark McLoughlin, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Mark McLoughlin, aged 39, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. January the 10th 2019 peacefully in the loving care of the Northwest Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his loving mother Rose and sadly missed by his family, father Joe, brothers John, Keith and Trevor, Sisters Karen, Colette, sisters-in-laws Helen and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest In Peace.