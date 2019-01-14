Leitrim deaths - Monday, January 14, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Bernadette Burke (née Flynn), Ard Alainn, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Ballymote, Sligo

Bernadette Burke (nee Flynn) Ard Alainn, Carrick-on- Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly London and Ballymote, Co. Sligo. January 11th 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Pre-deceased by her sisters Maureen and Gretta, brother Pakie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughters Sharon and Fiona, son-in-law Mick, daughter-in-law Tracy, grandchildren Nick, Danny and Carley, great-grandchildren Charlie, Frankie,Darci, Reggie, Lenny and Oliver, brother Jimmy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery.



Mary Hunt (née Mc Kenna), Church Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Mary Hunt (nee McKenna),Church Street, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim on Friday, January 11th peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Brendan. Deeply regretted by her sons John, Brendan, Brian and Tommy, daughter Mary, son-in-law Niall, daughter -in -law Jeanette, grandchildren, sisters Kathleen and Bridie, Brothers Frank and Jean and sister-in-law Rosaleen. Remains reposing at her home on Monday the 14th of January from 2-5pm. House strictly private at all other times. Removal on Monday evening the 14th of January to arrive at St.Mary's Church,Carrigallen for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning the 15th of January at eleven o'clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kevin Granaghan, St. Bridget`s Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Donegal



Kevin Granaghan, St. Bridget's Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. 12th January 2018, unexpectedly at the Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, Co. Donegal. Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Monday evening from 5.15pm with removal at 6.15pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for reception prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Tuesday, burial afterwards in St.Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Patrick Joseph (Packie Joe) Duffy, Glen East, Garrison, Fermanagh



The death has occured of Patrick Joseph Duffy (known as Packie Joe) Glen East, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully, at his home. Remains will arrive at Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Famly flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie Nursing c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison or any family member.

Ellen (Nellie) McGarry (née McSharry), Dartry View, Connaughton Road, Sligo Town, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim



Formerly of Ballinagar, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim,Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Sadly missed by her brother, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am on Monday, January 14th in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo. Private cremation will follow.

May they all Rest In Peace.