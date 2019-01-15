Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, January 15, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Tony McCabe, Keadue, Roscommon



Tony Mc Cabe, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon (Publican) January 13th 2019, (peacefully) in the tender care of the staff at Coronary Care Unit, Sligo University Hospital and surrounded by his devoted wife and family. Predeceased by his parents Michael John and Mary, brothers Seamus, Micheál and Francie. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Elizabeth (Mc Weeney) daughters Edel, Karen and Theresa, sons-in-law Aaron and Fintan, grandchildren Sophie, Kate, Shaun, Ellie, and James, sisters Agnes and Margaret, brothers Oliver, Vincent, Noel and Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Mary Kearns, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his large circle of friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday (January 15th) from 3.00 p.m. until 9.00 p.m. and on Wednesday (January 16th) from 3.00 p.m. until 9.00 p.m. Removal on Thursday afternoon to The Church of the Nativity of the B.V.M. Keadue, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 1.00 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private on Thursday morning please.

Herbert Shaw, Stragheglin, Belturbet, Cavan



Herbert Shaw, Stragheglin, Belturbert, Co Cavan, peacefully at his residence on Monday 14th January. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sylvia, daughters Sharon, Stephenie and Vanessa, sons Trevor and Aubrey, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and all the family circle. Resting at his residence today Tuesday from 4pm until 9pm and tomorrow Wednesday from 4pm until 9pm. House private at all other times please. Funeral Service in Belturbert Parish Church on Thursday afternoon at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Mary Hunt (née Mc Kenna), Church Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim

Mary Hunt (nee McKenna),Church Street, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim on Friday, January 11th peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Brendan. Deeply regretted by her sons John, Brendan, Brian and Tommy, daughter Mary, son-in-law Niall, daughter -in -law Jeanette, grandchildren, sisters Kathleen and Bridie, Brothers Frank and Jean and sister-in-law Rosaleen. Remains reposing at her home on Monday the 14th of January from 2-5pm. House strictly private at all other times. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning the 15th of January at eleven o'clock at St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kevin Granaghan, St. Bridget`s Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Donegal

Kevin Granaghan, St. Bridget's Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. 12th January 2018, unexpectedly at the Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, Co. Donegal. Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Tuesday at Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, burial afterwards in St.Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

May they all Rest In Peace.